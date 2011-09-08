* Spot gold rallies 1.5 percent, U.S. gold 1.6 percent after 3 pct drop

* Physical purchase active as buyers exploit lower prices (Adds comments, details)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold prices rebounded more than 1 percent on Thursday following a drop of 3 percent in the previous session, as sharply lower prices attracted bargain hunters, but improved risk appetite is likely to cap gains.

Spot gold rose as much as 1.5 percent to $1,842.89 an ounce after its most volatile day in two weeks, with a trading band of more than $80. It stood at $1,840.04 by 0152 GMT.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 rose 1.6 percent to $1,846.6, before easing to $1,843.90.

"Some investors, speculators and physical buyers have shown a lot of buying interest at current prices, as they are much lower compared to a few days ago," said a dealer at a Tokyo-based bullion house.

Spot gold hit a record high of $1,920.3 on Tuesday.

The faith in gold's long-term bullish trend remained intact as concerns about global growth still run high, although the short term is likely to remain choppy.

"Concerns about economic growth in the United States and euro zone will keep supporting gold prices. Even though we may see liquidation repeatedly along the way, gold will rise towards $2,000," the dealer said.

Gold fell below $1,800 in the previous session, after risk appetite surged and investors abandoned the precious metal for the stock market, as Germany's top court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking German participation in emergency loan packages, but gave its parliament more say in bailouts.

Adding to the risk appetite, Germany's industrial output jumped unexpectedly in July, offering hopes that Europe's largest economy may avoid recession.

The sharp price drop triggered a flood of buying on Asia's physical market, dealers said.

Investors will be watching a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama on job creation to Congress, after data showed the economy added no new jobs in August.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Silver Trust remained unchanged.

Precious metals prices 0152 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1840.04 23.58 +1.30 29.63 Spot Silver 41.68 0.16 +0.39 35.06 Spot Platinum 1835.99 20.54 +1.13 3.87 Spot Palladium 751.00 4.02 +0.54 -6.07 TOCOM Gold 4587.00 14.00 +0.31 23.01 82683 TOCOM Platinum 4615.00 1.00 +0.02 -1.72 6616 TOCOM Silver 103.30 0.70 +0.68 27.53 431 TOCOM Palladium 1890.00 10.00 +0.53 -9.87 160 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1843.90 26.30 +1.45 29.72 16359 COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.78 0.14 +0.35 35.02 1167 Euro/Dollar 1.4062 Dollar/Yen 77.34 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)