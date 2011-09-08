* Spot gold rallies 1.5 percent, U.S. gold 1.6 percent after
3 pct drop
* Physical purchase active as buyers exploit lower prices
* Spot gold could fall to $1,793.19 -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. President Obama addresses Congress; 2300
GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold prices bounced back more
than 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by bargain-hunters after the
previous session's fall of 3 percent, ahead of a speech by U.S.
President Barack Obama that could allay recession fears.
Obama will lay out a jobs package worth more than $300
billion later on Thursday, after data showed the world's top
economy added no new jobs in August.
Gold prices dipped to below $1,800 in the previous session,
triggering a wave of buying during Asian hours. The price of
cash gold rose as much as 1.5 percent to $1,843.49 an
ounce and pared some gains to $1,840.66 by 0641 GMT.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 rose 1.6
percent to $1,846.6, before easing to $1,843.50.
The uncertainties around global economic growth have
propelled gold to consecutive record highs since July, and are
expected to underpin sentiment for the metal until investors are
convinced the danger of recession is past.
Obama's speech may offer hopes of improving the labour
market, but the uptick in risk appetite is likely to be
temporary.
"All his package may do is lessen the fallout of recent
knocks to confidence from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
and U.S. ratings downgrade," said David Thurtell, a Citigroup
analyst.
Buyers rushed to the physical gold market after prices
dropped as much as 6.6 percent in the past two sessions from a
record high of $1,920.3 hit on Tuesday.
RISK APPETITE IMPROVES
Investors abandoned precious metals for the riskier stock
market on Wednesday, as Germany's top court rejected lawsuits
aimed at blocking German participation in emergency loan
packages, but gave its parliament more say in
bailouts.
The euro slipped and European stock index futures inched up
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later that is expected
to call a halt to its rate tightening circle to support
economies battered by the debt crisis.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall
towards $1,793.19 later in the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
"The gold market is anticipated to maintain its downward
trend in the near-term, with a fall toward $1,750 possible over
the next few days," Tom Pawlicki, an analyst at MF Global, said
in a research note.
The direction of the market is less than certain, as an
uncertain economic outlook in the United States and Europe,
mixed data, Obama's job packages and deteriorating technical
indicators vie for investors' attention.
In a sign indicating caution among gold investors, holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Silver Trust have
remained unchanged for a few days.
Precious metals prices 0641 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1840.66 24.20 +1.33 29.67
Spot Silver 41.75 0.23 +0.55 35.29
Spot Platinum 1833.49 18.04 +0.99 3.73
Spot Palladium 752.97 5.99 +0.80 -5.82
TOCOM Gold 4584.00 11.00 +0.24 22.93 110262
TOCOM Platinum 4599.00 -15.00 -0.33 -2.07 10662
TOCOM Silver 103.60 1.00 +0.97 27.90 735
TOCOM Palladium 1899.00 19.00 +1.01 -9.44 329
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1843.50 25.90 +1.42 29.70 37251
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.85 0.21 +0.51 35.25 3056
Euro/Dollar 1.4073
Dollar/Yen 77.35
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months