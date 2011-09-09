SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Gold ticked down on Friday, having risen 3 percent in the previous session, as investors digested U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs plan to spur growth and hiring as well as battling unemployment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased 0.36 percent to $1,861.46 an ounce by 0013 GMT, well below a lifetime high around $1,920 hit this week. Lingering debt crisis in Europe and volatile currencies have sent gold prices to a series of record highs this year.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 added $5.2 an ounce to $1,862.7 an ounce.

* President Obama laid out a $447-billion jobs package of tax cuts and government spending on Thursday that will be critical to his re-election chances but he faces an uphill fight with Republicans.

* Obama also said on Thursday he would propose a deficit-reduction plan on Sept. 19 that will cover the cost of his jobs bill and include "modest adjustments" to Medicare and Medicaid and more taxes for the rich and corporations.

MARKET NEWS

* The Nikkei benchmark edged lower on Friday and is expected to stay in a narrow range as a keenly awaited speech from U.S. President Barack Obama was almost in line with market expectations.

The dollar barely reacted to Obama's jobs package in Asia on Friday, while the euro struggled to make any friends after the European Central Bank (ECB) seemed in no rush to resume its tightening policy.

* Crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Thursday, following Wall Street lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief gave a speech that lacked new steps to spur economic growth, and as the dollar rose sharply.

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China Industrial output yy Aug 2011

0130 China Retail sales yy Aug 2011

0130 China CPI yy Aug 2011

0130 China PPI yy Aug 2011

0130 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Aug 2011

0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Aug 2011

0645 France Industrial output mm Jul 2011

PRICES Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1861.46 -6.80 -0.36 31.14 Spot Silver 42.22 -0.06 -0.14 36.81 Spot Platinum 1844.24 -11.26 -0.61 4.34 Spot Palladium 751.68 -0.32 -0.04 -5.98 TOCOM Gold 4648.00 64.00 +1.40 24.64 46191 TOCOM Platinum 4644.00 44.00 +0.96 -1.11 2708 TOCOM Silver 104.50 0.90 +0.87 29.01 141 TOCOM Palladium 1900.00 4.00 +0.21 -9.39 63 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1864.20 6.70 +0.36 31.15 3997 COMEX SILVER DEC1 42.31 -0.23 -0.53 36.73 400 Euro/Dollar 1.3907 Dollar/Yen 77.54 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)