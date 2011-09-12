* Gold to fall to $1,793.19 -technicals
* Coming Up: Italy industrial output y/y WDA; 0800 GMT
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Gold fell further on Monday
after posting its worst closing since June last week but bargain
hunters could cushion the fall, while escalating worries about
Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis sent bullion-priced
in euro to record.
Fears about a Greek default rose after senior politicians in
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started
talking openly about it following Juergen Stark's surprise
departure at the European Central Bank last week. ID:nL5E7KA0SS]
Spot gold eased $8.87 to $1,848.29 an ounce by 0233
GMT, well below a lifetime high around $1,920 struck last week,
with speculators still cashing in on the metal to cover losses
in equities.
"Strength in the dollar is weighing on gold. I think perhaps
some investors are also concerned about the extreme volatility
in gold," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"So (there is) some short-term profit taking before the
longer-term uptrend may continue. If gold comes down further to
about $1,800 level, I think we could see some buyers coming back
to the market."
U.S. gold GCcv1 fell $7.1 to $1,852.4 an ounce.
But gold priced in euro struck a record at
1,371.30 euros as the single currency fell against the U.S.
dollar on Europe's debt crisis -- a factor which had initially
lifted cash gold to a record.
The euro fell to six-month lows against the dollar as more
negative news flow from Europe hit already shaky sentiment, and
markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrades on
France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating.
The uncertainties about global economic growth have driven
gold prices to record highs since July, and are expected
to underpin sentiment for the metal until investors are
convinced the danger of recession is past.
The physical sector saw bargain hunting from jewellers in
Indonesia and Thailand, keeping premiums for gold bars steady.
"The interest is there. Most jewellers in Indonesia are back
to work after the Muslim holiday. The wedding season is coming
up in India, so their demand should pick up," said a dealer in
Singapore.
Buying is expected to pick up in top consumer India, where
the wedding season, traditionally the period of greatest bullion
demand, gets under way in September.
Gold demand, which dropped in the second quarter of this
year, is expected to strengthen by the end of 2011, driven by
robust jewellery buying in India and China and recovery in
investment demand, senior World Gold Council officials said.
"For today, there is little market moving economic data
scheduled for release. The focus of financial markets and gold
could remain on the Eurozone debt crisis," said Ong of Phillip
Futures.
"Later this week, we are seeing quite a bit of economic
data: retail sales, industrial output etc."
In the energy market, oil fell by more than $1 on Monday
with a stronger dollar as investors shunned commodity risk
because of Europe's deepening sovereign debt crisis, while
economic gloom dampened the outlook for energy use.
Precious metals prices 0233 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1848.29 -8.87 -0.48 30.21
Spot Silver 41.24 -0.08 -0.19 33.64
Spot Platinum 1824.54 -4.16 -0.23 3.23
Spot Palladium 730.00 7.37 +1.02 -8.69
TOCOM Gold 4616.00 -53.00 -1.14 23.79 92659
TOCOM Platinum 4588.00 -60.00 -1.29 -2.30 7585
TOCOM Silver 102.30 -3.10 -2.94 26.30 599
TOCOM Palladium 1837.00 -72.00 -3.77 -12.40 317
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1852.10 -7.40 -0.40 30.30 14341
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.33 -0.30 -0.72 33.56 1913
Euro/Dollar 1.3578
Dollar/Yen 77.50
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)