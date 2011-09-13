SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Gold prices rebounded on
Tuesday from a sell-off in the previous session, as the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe remains supportive of safe-haven
demand in bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,824.09 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after shedding more than 2 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.8 percent to $1,827.60.
* Heightening fears of a potential Greek debt default
hammered the euro and equities on Monday, and sparked a sell-off
in gold as investors took profit off their gold bets to cover
losses in other markets.
* But bullion remains supported by demand from investors
fleeing riskier assets during economic turmoil.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner makes a one-day
trip to Poland this week for an unprecedented meeting with euro
zone finance ministers.
* China's central bank said the country's inflation, though
easing in August, was still too high and it would maintain its
monetary policy settings. High inflation is likely to benefit
the country's demand for gold, seen as a good inflation hedge.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held above a seven-month low against the
greenback in Asia on Tuesday after a whippy session overnight
saw a wave of short-covering lift it more than two cents on
hopes that China would bolster Italy by buying its bonds.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late
trading, as hopes for Italy to get financial support from China
tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Import prices mm Aug
1230 U.S. Export prices mm Aug
1800 U.S. Federal budget, $ Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1824.09 10.84 +0.60 28.51
Spot Silver 40.52 0.31 +0.77 31.30
Spot Platinum 1810.24 9.19 +0.51 2.42
Spot Palladium 709.22 6.72 +0.96 -11.29
TOCOM Gold 4538.00 -47.00 -1.03 21.69 50632
TOCOM Platinum 4539.00 -28.00 -0.61 -3.34 5113
TOCOM Silver 100.20 -1.00 -0.99 23.70 627
TOCOM Palladium 1786.00 -50.00 -2.72 -14.83 412
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.60 14.30 +0.79 28.58 3900
COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.62 0.40 +1.00 31.29 1014
Euro/Dollar 1.3628
Dollar/Yen 77.21
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)