SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Spot gold edged higher on
Wednesday, supported by worries about a worsening debt crisis in
euro zone, while short-term bearish technicals are likely to cap
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,837.44 an
ounce by 0026 GMT. U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.6 percent to
$1,841.80.
* Technical analysis suggested that U.S. gold could move
sideways in the next few weeks, while commodities as a whole may
correct moderately by the end of the year, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
* Fears over the euro zone's debt crisis hit new heights on
Tuesday, with U.S. President Barack Obama pressing the bloc's
big countries to show leadership as talk of a Greek default
escalated and markets heaped pressure on Italy.
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , edged lower to
1,241.311 tonnes by Sept. 13 from a 2-1/2-week high of 1,241.917
tonnes on September 9.
* Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, plans to
invest $550 million in Peru by 2013, the head of Barrick
Misquichilca, the company's Peruvian subsidiary, said on
Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
* The euro held onto modest gains against the greenback in
Asia on Wednesday, as bears trimmed short positions just in case
EU leaders surprised by making progress on Greece in a
conference call later in the day.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jul 2011
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Jul 2011
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Aug
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Aug
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Aug
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Aug
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Jul
2100 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Sep 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1837.44 4.14 +0.23 29.45
Spot Silver 41.07 0.04 +0.10 33.08
Spot Platinum 1817.00 6.73 +0.37 2.80
Spot Palladium 721.99 0.49 +0.07 -9.69
TOCOM Gold 4553.00 26.00 +0.57 22.10 46354
TOCOM Platinum 4536.00 -10.00 -0.22 -3.41 4021
TOCOM Silver 101.10 0.90 +0.90 24.81 185
TOCOM Palladium 1815.00 23.00 +1.28 -13.45 109
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1841.80 11.70 +0.64 29.58 2345
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.21 0.02 +0.04 33.19 330
Euro/Dollar 1.3696
Dollar/Yen 76.90
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)