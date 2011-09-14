* Gold's uptrend to hold, but short-term correction likely
* Spot gold could rise to $1,885.39 -technicals
* Coming Up: Greece, France and Germany conference call;
1600 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Spot gold held steady on
Wednesday, as investors flocked to bullion for safe haven from
fears of crisis contagion in Europe while technical weakness and
a strong dollar weighed on prices.
Investors are watching a conference call among Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, set for 1600 GMT, amid renewed
talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default.
"Technically we are running into a challenging situation
over the next 2-3 days, as the uptrend from the beginning of
July faces a short-term correction," said Dominic Schnider, head
of commodity research of UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
The dire situation in Europe is expected to hold up the
uptrend despite the chance of a brief consolidation, he said.
"People are realising the euro concept, not just the debt
problem, has major flaws and if they are not changing
dramatically in the set-up, we are going to end up in a huge
crisis. This degradation is happening right now and warranting
higher gold prices."
Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,840.36 an ounce
by 0238 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.8 percent to $1,844.
Technical analysis suggested that U.S. gold could move
sideways in the next few weeks, while commodities as a whole may
correct moderately by the end of the year, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
The strength of the dollar also kept gold's gains in check.
The greenback edged higher against a basket of currencies
, on course for a tenth day of gains since Aug. 30.
Although heightened worries about the euro zone's future
buoy safe haven demand in gold, investors are aware of
short-term weakness and market sentiment was fickle.
"People buy and sell fast like a gust of wind," said a
Singapore-based dealer, adding that physical purchases picked up
when prices drop towards $1,800 and dried up after prices
recover.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust , edged lower to 1,241.311 tonnes by
Sept. 13 from a 2-1/2-week high of 1,241.917 tonnes on September
9.
Precious metals prices 0238 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1840.36 7.06 +0.39 29.65
Spot Silver 41.08 0.05 +0.12 33.12
Spot Platinum 1815.62 5.35 +0.30 2.72
Spot Palladium 723.99 2.49 +0.35 -9.44
TOCOM Gold 4561.00 34.00 +0.75 22.31 56647
TOCOM Platinum 4541.00 -5.00 -0.11 -3.30 5905
TOCOM Silver 101.20 1.00 +1.00 24.94 270
TOCOM Palladium 1825.00 33.00 +1.84 -12.97 257
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1844.00 13.90 +0.76 29.73 8183
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.19 -0.01 -0.02 33.11 699
Euro/Dollar 1.3653
Dollar/Yen 76.92
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
