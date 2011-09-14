* Gold's uptrend to hold, but short-term correction likely

* Spot gold could rise to $1,885.39 -technicals

* Coming Up: Greece, France and Germany conference call; 1600 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Spot gold held steady on Wednesday, as investors flocked to bullion for safe haven from fears of crisis contagion in Europe while technical weakness and a strong dollar weighed on prices.

Investors are watching a conference call among Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, set for 1600 GMT, amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default.

"Technically we are running into a challenging situation over the next 2-3 days, as the uptrend from the beginning of July faces a short-term correction," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research of UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

The dire situation in Europe is expected to hold up the uptrend despite the chance of a brief consolidation, he said.

"People are realising the euro concept, not just the debt problem, has major flaws and if they are not changing dramatically in the set-up, we are going to end up in a huge crisis. This degradation is happening right now and warranting higher gold prices."

Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,840.36 an ounce by 0238 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.8 percent to $1,844.

Technical analysis suggested that U.S. gold could move sideways in the next few weeks, while commodities as a whole may correct moderately by the end of the year, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

The strength of the dollar also kept gold's gains in check. The greenback edged higher against a basket of currencies , on course for a tenth day of gains since Aug. 30.

Although heightened worries about the euro zone's future buoy safe haven demand in gold, investors are aware of short-term weakness and market sentiment was fickle.

"People buy and sell fast like a gust of wind," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that physical purchases picked up when prices drop towards $1,800 and dried up after prices recover.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , edged lower to 1,241.311 tonnes by Sept. 13 from a 2-1/2-week high of 1,241.917 tonnes on September 9.

Precious metals prices 0238 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1840.36 7.06 +0.39 29.65 Spot Silver 41.08 0.05 +0.12 33.12 Spot Platinum 1815.62 5.35 +0.30 2.72 Spot Palladium 723.99 2.49 +0.35 -9.44 TOCOM Gold 4561.00 34.00 +0.75 22.31 56647 TOCOM Platinum 4541.00 -5.00 -0.11 -3.30 5905 TOCOM Silver 101.20 1.00 +1.00 24.94 270 TOCOM Palladium 1825.00 33.00 +1.84 -12.97 257 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1844.00 13.90 +0.76 29.73 8183 COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.19 -0.01 -0.02 33.11 699 Euro/Dollar 1.3653 Dollar/Yen 76.92 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)