SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Gold steadied on Thursday but
was still under pressure from rising equities and optimism over
tentative steps by European policy makers to resolve and contain
the region's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $5.39 to $1,825.49 an ounce by 0017
GMT, having fallen 0.7 percent in the previous session. Bullion
was well below a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck
last week.
* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added $1.1 to $1,827.60 an
ounce.
* The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday it
was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a
July 21 bailout plan.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei average rose on Thursday after U.S. stocks
marked their third day of gains following European leaders'
suggestion of renewed resolve to contain the euro-zone debt
crisis.
* The euro held on to gains against the greenback in another
volatile session on Thursday, boosted by stronger stocks and
calming words from European leaders about Greece's future, but
sentiment remains extremely fragile.
* Brent crude rose Wednesday on hopes the euro zone's debt
crisis would ease, while U.S. oil futures fell following
data showing a surprise increase in U.S. product inventories.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Aug 2011
1230 U.S.Initial jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S.Empire State index Sep
1230 U.S.Consumer prices mm Aug
1230 U.S.Consumer prices, core mm Aug
1230 U.S.Consumer prices, core yy Aug
1230 U.S.CPI Index level
1315 U.S.Industrial output mm Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1825.49 5.39 +0.30 28.61
Spot Silver 40.70 0.03 +0.07 31.89
Spot Platinum 1813.49 4.77 +0.26 2.60
Spot Palladium 719.25 3.75 +0.52 -10.04
TOCOM Gold 4515.00 -12.00 -0.27 21.08 31166
TOCOM Platinum 4518.00 11.00 +0.24 -3.79 3102
TOCOM Silver 99.90 -0.40 -0.40 23.33 187
TOCOM Palladium 1807.00 -6.00 -0.33 -13.83 153
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1828.80 2.30 +0.13 28.66 2227
COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.82 0.28 +0.70 31.92 260
Euro/Dollar 1.3741
Dollar/Yen 76.76
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)