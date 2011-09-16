SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Gold extended losses on
Friday, heading for its biggest weekly drop since May, after
stock markets gained and the euro rose as the world's major
central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a
coordinated effort to solve Europe's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $9.20 an ounce to $1,779.44 by 0013
GMT after falling 2 percent in the previous session. Gold was
well below a lifetime high around $1,920 struck last week.
* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added $2.10 an ounce to
$1,783.50.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with
European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the
euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting
the region's debt crisis.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei benchmark rose on Friday, as coordinated
action by central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial
sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's
sovereign debt crisis.
* The euro clung to gains against the dollar on Friday,
boosted by key central banks coordinated action to add liquidity
to the European banking system, but the rally is unlikely to
last as the Greek debt crisis remains in a critical state.
* Brent crude jumped by almost $3 to above $115 a barrel on
Thursday after central banks launched coordinated action to
boost European bank funding and as diesel and heating fuels
rallied.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jul 2011
1355 U.S. Reuters/UMich sentiment index Sep-p
1930 U.S.CFTC Commitments of Traders Weekly <0#CFTC>
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1779.44 -9.20 -0.51 25.36
Spot Silver 39.64 -0.19 -0.48 28.45
Spot Platinum 1774.50 -6.88 -0.39 0.40
Spot Palladium 719.70 -1.05 -0.15 -9.98
TOCOM Gold 4400.00 -78.00 -1.74 17.99 56028
TOCOM Platinum 4420.00 -53.00 -1.18 -5.88 4886
TOCOM Silver 97.30 -1.90 -1.92 20.12 388
TOCOM Palladium 1807.00 20.00 +1.12 -13.83 44
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1783.00 1.60 +0.09 25.44 3307
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.72 0.22 +0.55 28.38 350
Euro/Dollar 1.3866
Dollar/Yen 76.72
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)