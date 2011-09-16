SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Gold extended losses on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly drop since May, after stock markets gained and the euro rose as the world's major central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort to solve Europe's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell $9.20 an ounce to $1,779.44 by 0013 GMT after falling 2 percent in the previous session. Gold was well below a lifetime high around $1,920 struck last week.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added $2.10 an ounce to $1,783.50.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei benchmark rose on Friday, as coordinated action by central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

* The euro clung to gains against the dollar on Friday, boosted by key central banks coordinated action to add liquidity to the European banking system, but the rally is unlikely to last as the Greek debt crisis remains in a critical state.

* Brent crude jumped by almost $3 to above $115 a barrel on Thursday after central banks launched coordinated action to boost European bank funding and as diesel and heating fuels rallied.

DATA/EVENTS

0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jul 2011

1355 U.S. Reuters/UMich sentiment index Sep-p

1930 U.S.CFTC Commitments of Traders Weekly <0#CFTC>

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1779.44 -9.20 -0.51 25.36 Spot Silver 39.64 -0.19 -0.48 28.45 Spot Platinum 1774.50 -6.88 -0.39 0.40 Spot Palladium 719.70 -1.05 -0.15 -9.98 TOCOM Gold 4400.00 -78.00 -1.74 17.99 56028 TOCOM Platinum 4420.00 -53.00 -1.18 -5.88 4886 TOCOM Silver 97.30 -1.90 -1.92 20.12 388 TOCOM Palladium 1807.00 20.00 +1.12 -13.83 44 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1783.00 1.60 +0.09 25.44 3307 COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.72 0.22 +0.55 28.38 350 Euro/Dollar 1.3866 Dollar/Yen 76.72 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

