SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Spot gold rose 0.7 percent on
Monday, extending the previous session's 1.2-percent rise, as
investors worried about euro zone's debt crisis sought safe
haven in bullion, while sluggish U.S. consumer sentiment data
lent support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,823.69 an ounce by
0011 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly drop since end of
June with a 2.5 percent fall.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 also gained 0.7 percent to $1,827.20.
* U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but
Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of
expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, a survey
released on Friday showed.
* Money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold futures
and options in the week ended Sept. 13, after the price of
bullion fell sharply from record highs, according to CFTC data.
* The European Union reached a deal on Friday to toughen its
budget rules, in a bid to restore some market confidence in euro
zone public finances and prevent another sovereign debt crisis.
* But U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner met with cool
response from European finance ministers when he urged them to
leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis and
to start speaking with one voice.
* Greece will likely default on its sovereign debt within a
year after it exhausts the patience of its euro zone partners,
but there is only a one-in-five chance it will leave the
17-nation euro zone as some in Germany have called for, a
Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.
* The London Bullion Market Association is working out ways
for refiners on its Good Delivery List to avoid falling foul of
new regulations against conflict gold as a "number one
priority," LBMA chairman David Gornall told Reuters on Sunday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day in a row on Friday and
the S&P 500 scored its best week since early July on signs euro
zone leaders were acting together to limit any damage from its
sovereign debt crisis.
* The euro got off to a rocky start on Monday in Asia as
downside momentum gathered pace following a series of political
setbacks in Europe over the weekend, prompting markets to lunge
to safety.
DATA/EVENTS
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1823.69 12.96 +0.72 28.48
Spot Silver 40.66 0.06 +0.15 31.76
Spot Platinum 1815.00 10.17 +0.56 2.69
Spot Palladium 729.99 2.94 +0.40 -8.69
TOCOM Gold 4469.00 87.00 +1.99 19.84 32442
TOCOM Platinum 4498.00 66.00 +1.49 -4.22 2911
TOCOM Silver 99.40 1.50 +1.53 22.72 698
TOCOM Palladium 1826.00 28.00 +1.56 -12.92 181
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.20 12.50 +0.69 28.55 5597
COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.76 -0.07 -0.17 31.74 588
Euro/Dollar 1.3696
Dollar/Yen 76.91
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)