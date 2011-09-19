SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Spot gold rose 0.7 percent on Monday, extending the previous session's 1.2-percent rise, as investors worried about euro zone's debt crisis sought safe haven in bullion, while sluggish U.S. consumer sentiment data lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,823.69 an ounce by 0011 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly drop since end of June with a 2.5 percent fall.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 also gained 0.7 percent to $1,827.20.

* U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, a survey released on Friday showed.

* Money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold futures and options in the week ended Sept. 13, after the price of bullion fell sharply from record highs, according to CFTC data.

* The European Union reached a deal on Friday to toughen its budget rules, in a bid to restore some market confidence in euro zone public finances and prevent another sovereign debt crisis.

* But U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner met with cool response from European finance ministers when he urged them to leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis and to start speaking with one voice.

* Greece will likely default on its sovereign debt within a year after it exhausts the patience of its euro zone partners, but there is only a one-in-five chance it will leave the 17-nation euro zone as some in Germany have called for, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.

* The London Bullion Market Association is working out ways for refiners on its Good Delivery List to avoid falling foul of new regulations against conflict gold as a "number one priority," LBMA chairman David Gornall told Reuters on Sunday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day in a row on Friday and the S&P 500 scored its best week since early July on signs euro zone leaders were acting together to limit any damage from its sovereign debt crisis.

* The euro got off to a rocky start on Monday in Asia as downside momentum gathered pace following a series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend, prompting markets to lunge to safety.

DATA/EVENTS 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Sep

PRICES Precious metals prices 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1823.69 12.96 +0.72 28.48 Spot Silver 40.66 0.06 +0.15 31.76 Spot Platinum 1815.00 10.17 +0.56 2.69 Spot Palladium 729.99 2.94 +0.40 -8.69 TOCOM Gold 4469.00 87.00 +1.99 19.84 32442 TOCOM Platinum 4498.00 66.00 +1.49 -4.22 2911 TOCOM Silver 99.40 1.50 +1.53 22.72 698 TOCOM Palladium 1826.00 28.00 +1.56 -12.92 181 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.20 12.50 +0.69 28.55 5597 COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.76 -0.07 -0.17 31.74 588 Euro/Dollar 1.3696 Dollar/Yen 76.91 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)