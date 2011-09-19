* Investors watch US Fed meeting, G20 talks later in the
week
* Spot gold may rise to $1,860 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. NAHB housing market index, Sept; 1400 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Spot gold gained 0.8 percent
on Monday, extending a 1.2-percent rise in the previous session,
as worries about a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone and
the bloc's future drove investors to seek safety in bullion.
Investors will focus on a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the Fed could take steps
to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates to
help spur a recovery of the world's largest economy.
The Group of 20 meeting on Thursday and Friday will also be
on the radar, as investors fear that Greece's sovereign debt
crisis could turn into a full-blown banking crisis.
"Gold and the dollar will remain the outperformers as
equities and base metals look weak today," said a
Singapore-based trader.
As confidence in the euro eroded, the dollar, another
traditional safe haven, rose strongly against a basket of
currencies .
The strength of the greenback could potentially curb gains
in gold, as it makes the precious metal pricier to buy for
holders of other currencies.
Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,824.45 an ounce by
0310 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly drop since the end of
June with a 2.5 percent fall, hitting a three-week low of
$1,761.94 on Friday.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.7 percent to $1,827.30.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold is likely to
zigzag up towards $1,930 an ounce, with an immediate target at
$1,860, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Sluggish U.S. consumer sentiment data also helped support
the bullish sentiment in bullion.
Gold prices are expected to hit $2,200 by 2012, supported by
the economic uncertainties in Europe and the United States, said
the chief executive of AngloGold Ashanti , the world's
third-largest gold producer.
But money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold
futures and options in the week ended Sept. 13, after the price
of bullion fell sharply from record highs, according to CFTC
data.
Precious metals prices 0310 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1824.45 13.72 +0.76 28.53
Spot Silver 40.66 0.06 +0.15 31.76
Spot Platinum 1818.25 13.42 +0.74 2.87
Spot Palladium 726.97 -0.08 -0.01 -9.07
TOCOM Gold 4469.00 87.00 +1.99 19.84 32442
TOCOM Platinum 4498.00 66.00 +1.49 -4.22 2911
TOCOM Silver 99.40 1.50 +1.53 22.72 698
TOCOM Palladium 1826.00 28.00 +1.56 -12.92 181
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.30 12.60 +0.69 28.56 14684
COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.77 -0.06 -0.15 31.77 1325
Euro/Dollar 1.3665
Dollar/Yen 76.87
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)