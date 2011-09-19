* Investors watch US Fed meeting, G20 talks later in the week

* Spot gold may rise to $1,860 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. NAHB housing market index, Sept; 1400 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Spot gold gained 0.8 percent on Monday, extending a 1.2-percent rise in the previous session, as worries about a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone and the bloc's future drove investors to seek safety in bullion.

Investors will focus on a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the Fed could take steps to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates to help spur a recovery of the world's largest economy.

The Group of 20 meeting on Thursday and Friday will also be on the radar, as investors fear that Greece's sovereign debt crisis could turn into a full-blown banking crisis.

"Gold and the dollar will remain the outperformers as equities and base metals look weak today," said a Singapore-based trader.

As confidence in the euro eroded, the dollar, another traditional safe haven, rose strongly against a basket of currencies .

The strength of the greenback could potentially curb gains in gold, as it makes the precious metal pricier to buy for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,824.45 an ounce by 0310 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly drop since the end of June with a 2.5 percent fall, hitting a three-week low of $1,761.94 on Friday.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.7 percent to $1,827.30.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold is likely to zigzag up towards $1,930 an ounce, with an immediate target at $1,860, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Sluggish U.S. consumer sentiment data also helped support the bullish sentiment in bullion.

Gold prices are expected to hit $2,200 by 2012, supported by the economic uncertainties in Europe and the United States, said the chief executive of AngloGold Ashanti , the world's third-largest gold producer.

But money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold futures and options in the week ended Sept. 13, after the price of bullion fell sharply from record highs, according to CFTC data.

Precious metals prices 0310 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1824.45 13.72 +0.76 28.53 Spot Silver 40.66 0.06 +0.15 31.76 Spot Platinum 1818.25 13.42 +0.74 2.87 Spot Palladium 726.97 -0.08 -0.01 -9.07 TOCOM Gold 4469.00 87.00 +1.99 19.84 32442 TOCOM Platinum 4498.00 66.00 +1.49 -4.22 2911 TOCOM Silver 99.40 1.50 +1.53 22.72 698 TOCOM Palladium 1826.00 28.00 +1.56 -12.92 181 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.30 12.60 +0.69 28.56 14684 COMEX SILVER DEC1 40.77 -0.06 -0.15 31.77 1325 Euro/Dollar 1.3665 Dollar/Yen 76.87 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)