SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Gold edged higher on Tuesday,
supported by rising safe-haven interest after a Standard and
Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating heightened worries
about euro zone's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,783.59 an
ounce by 0013 GMT. U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to
$1,786.20.
* In the latest blow to the euro zone, ratings agency
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one
notch, saying the country's economic growth prospects were
getting weaker and planned reforms by the government would not
help much.
* The news is expected to support gold prices, after spot
gold tumbled 1.8 percent in the previous session when
low-yielding U.S. government debt and the dollar rallied.
* Investors are watching a policy meeting by the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday, to see whether the
central bank will deploy more easing measures to spur economic
growth.
* Chinese gold demand could rise 10 percent, or around 70
tonnes, this year as consumers choose the metal as a form of
wealth protection, the World Gold Council said on Monday.
* Spot silver edged down 0.3 percent to $39.58, off
the three-week low of $38.95 hit in the previous session.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback
after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news
of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.
* The euro fell sharply on Tuesday after Standard and Poor's
cut Italy's rating.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: mm Aug
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1783.59 4.86 +0.27 25.65
Spot Silver 39.58 -0.11 -0.28 28.26
Spot Platinum 1770.99 0.21 +0.01 0.20
Spot Palladium 711.50 -0.48 -0.07 -11.01
TOCOM Gold 4406.00 24.00 +0.55 18.16 36914
TOCOM Platinum 4407.00 -25.00 -0.56 -6.15 3771
TOCOM Silver 96.90 -1.00 -1.02 19.63 751
TOCOM Palladium 1771.00 -27.00 -1.50 -15.55 209
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1786.20 7.30 +0.41 25.66 3576
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.66 0.50 +1.27 28.18 569
Euro/Dollar 1.3626
Dollar/Yen 76.69
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)