SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Gold edged higher on Tuesday, supported by rising safe-haven interest after a Standard and Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating heightened worries about euro zone's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,783.59 an ounce by 0013 GMT. U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,786.20.

* In the latest blow to the euro zone, ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch, saying the country's economic growth prospects were getting weaker and planned reforms by the government would not help much.

* The news is expected to support gold prices, after spot gold tumbled 1.8 percent in the previous session when low-yielding U.S. government debt and the dollar rallied.

* Investors are watching a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday, to see whether the central bank will deploy more easing measures to spur economic growth.

* Chinese gold demand could rise 10 percent, or around 70 tonnes, this year as consumers choose the metal as a form of wealth protection, the World Gold Council said on Monday.

* Spot silver edged down 0.3 percent to $39.58, off the three-week low of $38.95 hit in the previous session.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.

* The euro fell sharply on Tuesday after Standard and Poor's cut Italy's rating.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 2011 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: mm Aug 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Aug

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1783.59 4.86 +0.27 25.65 Spot Silver 39.58 -0.11 -0.28 28.26 Spot Platinum 1770.99 0.21 +0.01 0.20 Spot Palladium 711.50 -0.48 -0.07 -11.01 TOCOM Gold 4406.00 24.00 +0.55 18.16 36914 TOCOM Platinum 4407.00 -25.00 -0.56 -6.15 3771 TOCOM Silver 96.90 -1.00 -1.02 19.63 751 TOCOM Palladium 1771.00 -27.00 -1.50 -15.55 209 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1786.20 7.30 +0.41 25.66 3576 COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.66 0.50 +1.27 28.18 569 Euro/Dollar 1.3626 Dollar/Yen 76.69 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)