By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Gold prices hovered around
$1,800 an ounce on Wednesday supported by heightened fears of a
euro zone banking crisis and ahead of the result of a key U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,800 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after a 1.4-percent rally from the previous
session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 inched down 0.3 percent to $1,803.30.
* Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in
a surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro
zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders
were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.
* Investors are waiting for a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve due at 1815 GMT, to see if the Fed would offer
more stimulus measures.
* Gold's rally will extend beyond $2,000 an ounce in the
next year, but won't match the record-breaking 50 percent surge
of the last 12 months, according to an annual survey of gold
investors and analysts at the world's biggest bullion traders
event.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors
waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more
economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid
a default.
* The dollar index edged lower on Wednesday on
expectations the Fed would adopt further easing to stimulate a
slowing economy but analysts said such a move may not be
negative for the U.S. currency.
DATA/EVENTS
2350 Japan Exports yy Aug 2011
India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug
1815 U.S. Federal Reserve statement
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1800.00 -3.25 -0.18 26.81
Spot Silver 39.71 0.03 +0.08 28.68
Spot Platinum 1769.10 -2.60 -0.15 0.09
Spot Palladium 711.53 -0.45 -0.06 -11.00
TOCOM Gold 4428.00 53.00 +1.21 18.74 29222
TOCOM Platinum 4394.00 5.00 +0.11 -6.43 2886
TOCOM Silver 97.00 0.90 +0.94 19.75 207
TOCOM Palladium 1772.00 -2.00 -0.11 -15.50 116
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1803.30 -5.80 -0.32 26.87 1473
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.82 -0.32 -0.80 28.68 246
Euro/Dollar 1.3716
Dollar/Yen 76.40
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)