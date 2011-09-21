By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Gold prices hovered around $1,800 an ounce on Wednesday supported by heightened fears of a euro zone banking crisis and ahead of the result of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,800 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after a 1.4-percent rally from the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 inched down 0.3 percent to $1,803.30.

* Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.

* Investors are waiting for a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due at 1815 GMT, to see if the Fed would offer more stimulus measures.

* Gold's rally will extend beyond $2,000 an ounce in the next year, but won't match the record-breaking 50 percent surge of the last 12 months, according to an annual survey of gold investors and analysts at the world's biggest bullion traders event.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

* The dollar index edged lower on Wednesday on expectations the Fed would adopt further easing to stimulate a slowing economy but analysts said such a move may not be negative for the U.S. currency.

DATA/EVENTS

2350 Japan Exports yy Aug 2011

India M3 Money Supply

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug

1815 U.S. Federal Reserve statement

PRICES Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1800.00 -3.25 -0.18 26.81 Spot Silver 39.71 0.03 +0.08 28.68 Spot Platinum 1769.10 -2.60 -0.15 0.09 Spot Palladium 711.53 -0.45 -0.06 -11.00 TOCOM Gold 4428.00 53.00 +1.21 18.74 29222 TOCOM Platinum 4394.00 5.00 +0.11 -6.43 2886 TOCOM Silver 97.00 0.90 +0.94 19.75 207 TOCOM Palladium 1772.00 -2.00 -0.11 -15.50 116 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1803.30 -5.80 -0.32 26.87 1473 COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.82 -0.32 -0.80 28.68 246 Euro/Dollar 1.3716 Dollar/Yen 76.40 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)