By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Gold prices hovered around
$1,800 an ounce on Wednesday, as worries about a worsening euro
zone debt crisis supported the safe-haven sentiment, while
investors awaited the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting for trading cues.
The Fed, which has made clear that it is intent on taking
further steps to lift growth, is expected to decide to stock up
on longer-term Treasury notes to boost a faltering
economy.
In the latest sign that the U.S. growth has stalled, new
construction of U.S. homes fell more than expected in August,
keeping pressure on President Barack Obama to do more to help
the economy.
"The expectation of some sort of easing from the Fed and
poor economic data will make it difficult for gold to break much
sharply below $1,800," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai
CIFCO Futures.
Spot gold traded in a $7 range around $1,800 and
edged down 0.1 percent to $1,800.85 an ounce by 0256 GMT, after
a 1.4-percent rally in the previous session.
Gold is headed for a 20-percent jump in the third quarter,
its biggest quarterly rise in 25 years.
U.S. gold GCcv1 lost 0.2 percent to $1,805.00.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold may move
sideways in the range of $1,761.94 and $1,811 an ounce during
the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
The recent strength in the dollar has put some pressure on
commodities priced in the greenback, as they became more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Dollar rallied because the U.S. economy, weak as it is,
still looks better than the terrible situation in Europe," said
Li.
"But I don't see the rally sustain much longer as it is
forming a double-top pattern on the chart, and the current
economic conditions wouldn't support a strong rally in the
dollar."
The dollar languished for most of the year, helping gold
embark on its record-setting rally.
Gold's rally will extend beyond $2,000 an ounce in the next
year, but will not match the record-breaking 50 percent surge of
the last 12 months, according to an annual survey of gold
investors and analysts at the world's biggest bullion traders
event.
Precious metals prices 0256 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1800.85 -2.40 -0.13 26.87
Spot Silver 39.75 0.07 +0.18 28.81
Spot Platinum 1774.65 2.95 +0.17 0.40
Spot Palladium 713.03 1.05 +0.15 -10.82
TOCOM Gold 4429.00 54.00 +1.23 18.77 44390
TOCOM Platinum 4404.00 15.00 +0.34 -6.22 5527
TOCOM Silver 97.20 1.10 +1.14 20.00 464
TOCOM Palladium 1773.00 -1.00 -0.06 -15.45 201
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1805.00 -4.10 -0.23 26.99 7049
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.94 -0.20 -0.49 29.09 770
Euro/Dollar 1.3713
Dollar/Yen 76.32
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
