SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Spot gold held steady on
Thursday under the pressure of a rising dollar, after prices
fell more than 1 percent in the previous session when the U.S.
Federal Reserve decided to twist its balance sheet more heavily
towards long-term securities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,779.59 an
ounce by 0023 GMT, after losing 1.3 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 fell as much as 1.5 percent in early
hours to $1,781.3, tracking losses in spot gold. It traded down
1.4 percent to $1,783.10.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve launched an effort to put more
downward pressure on long-term interest rates and increase its
support for housing.
* Equities and commodities prices tumbled after the Fed
announcement disappointed investors who had hoped for stronger
stimulus measures.
* Greece adopted yet more austerity measures on Wednesday to
secure a bailout installment crucial to avoid running out of
money next month, as the IMF warned that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis risks tearing a giant hole in banks' capital.
* U.S. existing home sales rose in August to their highest
in five months as lower prices and rock-bottom interest rates
drew more buyers into a still moribund market.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the
Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to
the economy even as it took another stab at boosting growth.
* The dollar rose 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies
on Thursday, buoyed by the appeal of higher short-term
rates, after the Fed said it would shift its portfolio in favour
of long-term bonds.
DATA/EVENTS
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Sep 2011
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Sep 2011
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Sep 2011
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Leading indicators Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1779.59 -1.70 -0.10 25.37
Spot Silver 39.61 0.01 +0.03 28.35
Spot Platinum 1756.49 0.04 +0.00 -0.62
Spot Palladium 688.97 2.57 +0.37 -13.82
TOCOM Gold 4399.00 -49.00 -1.10 17.97 31790
TOCOM Platinum 4367.00 -40.00 -0.91 -7.01 3686
TOCOM Silver 97.10 -0.70 -0.72 19.88 428
TOCOM Palladium 1719.00 -68.00 -3.81 -18.03 248
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1783.10 -25.00 -1.38 25.45 3507
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.70 -0.77 -1.91 28.30 554
Euro/Dollar 1.3567
Dollar/Yen 76.71
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)