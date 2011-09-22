* US gold falls 2 pct; US silver declines 2.8 pct
* Spot gold could drop to $1,730 - technicals
* Spot palladium hits 10-mon low; spot platinum 6-week low
* Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Spot gold slipped on Thursday
under the weight of a rallying dollar, after falling more than 1
percent in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced its plan to load up long-term securities and offered a
grim economic outlook.
Warning of "significant" downside economic risks, the U.S.
central bank said it would launch a $400 billion programme to
shift its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily towards
longer-term debt.
The decision disappointed investors who had hoped for
stronger stimulus measures, prompting a slide in stocks and
commodity prices.
The worries about the euro zone's debt crisis continue to
support the safe haven appeal of gold, but momentum is lacking
for bullion to march towards its record high above $1,900.
"For the short term, gold is likely to remain in the range
of $1,750 and $1,850," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip
Futures.
"If we do see $1,700, that could potentially cause greater
correction to $1,500."
Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,774.55 an ounce by
0304 GMT, extending a 1.2-percent decline in the previous
session.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 fell as
much as 2 percent to $1,772.5, before recovering to $1,777.30.
Technical indicators bode ill for gold prices. Spot gold
prices could fall towards $1,730 during the day, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
The dollar index rose to a seven-month high as
investors piled into the greenback, lured by the appeal of
short-term rates on U.S. bonds after the Fed announcement.
A pricier dollar makes commodities denominated in the
greenback more expensive to buy for holders of other currencies.
"Investors are buying the dollar and selling gold," said
Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"But the physical supply is a bit tight, as Asian buyers
stock up on physical gold."
Investors are shifting their attention to the Group of 20
talks, due to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday,
where Europe will be under heavy pressure to stem its deepening
debt crisis.
Other precious metals also weakened amid a commodity-wide
slide.
Spot palladium dropped to a 10-month low of $681.5,
tracking a price drop in gold as well as industrial metals.
Spot platinum dipped to a six-week low $1,748.50,
before recovering to $1,750.00.
China's factory sector contracted for a third consecutive
month in September as flagging overseas demand put the brakes
on new orders, HSBC's China Flash PMI data showed.
Slower growth in the world's top commodity consumer could
add to pressure on prices of silver, platinum and palladium,
which have wide industrial applications.
Precious metals prices 0304 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1774.55 -6.74 -0.38 25.02
Spot Silver 39.35 -0.25 -0.63 27.51
Spot Platinum 1750.00 -6.45 -0.37 -0.99
Spot Palladium 684.50 -1.90 -0.28 -14.38
TOCOM Gold 4390.00 -58.00 -1.30 17.73 51570
TOCOM Platinum 4357.00 -50.00 -1.13 -7.22 7173
TOCOM Silver 96.70 -1.10 -1.12 19.38 816
TOCOM Palladium 1709.00 -78.00 -4.36 -18.50 629
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1777.30 -30.80 -1.70 25.04 18594
COMEX SILVER DEC1 39.46 -1.01 -2.49 27.54 2616
Euro/Dollar 1.3542
Dollar/Yen 76.80
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
