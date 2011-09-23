SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold rebounded from Thursday's drop of 2.6 percent but is headed for a third straight week of decline as investors worried over slower growth prospects sold the precious metal after losses in the equities and commodities markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were at $1,749.20, up 0.4 percent by 0059 GMT, but traded below the key $1,800 level for a seventh day.

* On Thursday, U.S. gold futures posted their steepest losses in a month.

* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,742.99 an ounce by 0046 GMT. Prices are up 17 percent so far this quarter, set for the best-performing three-month period in 25 years.

* Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last week but the decline was not enough to dispel worries the economy was dangerously close to falling into a new recession.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar and yen held huge gains in Asia on Friday as investors capitulated to their fears and bailed out of crowded trades in commodities and growth-leveraged currencies for the perceived safety of Treasuries.

* World stocks fell to 13-month lows on Thursday as weak data from China crystallized investor fears of a global recession one day after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1430 - U.S. ECRI weekly index of economic activity for Sept. 4.

PRICES Precious metals prices 0059 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1745.99 10.66 +0.61 23.00 Spot Silver 36.33 0.57 +1.59 17.73 Spot Platinum 1693.99 14.19 +0.84 -4.16 Spot Palladium 648.49 7.91 +1.23 -18.89 TOCOM Gold 4280.00 -99.00 -2.26 14.78 56283 TOCOM Platinum 4187.00 -151.00 -3.48 -10.84 7078 TOCOM Silver 87.30 -9.40 -9.72 7.78 1027 TOCOM Palladium 1621.00 -76.00 -4.48 -22.70 651 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1749.20 7.50 +0.43 23.06 2873 COMEX SILVER DEC1 36.42 -0.16 -0.45 17.70 1365 Euro/Dollar 1.3530 Dollar/Yen 76.24 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Jane Lee and Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)