* Gold rebounds from yesterday's drop
* Spot gold and U.S. gold heads for third weekly decline
* Investors flee to Treasuries, sending U.S. dollar higher
(Adds analyst's comments, updates prices)
By Jane Lee
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold edged up 0.4 percent on
Friday after the previous day's drop, but remains on track for a
third straight week of decline as investors worried about grim
global growth outlook piled into the dollar, which weighs on
bullion prices.
The dollar index lost 0.4 percent on Friday, but was
holding close to a seven-month high hit in the previous session,
after investors fled commodities to the perceived safety of
Treasuries.
"The dollar has strengthened in all of this and everyone is
de-risking and putting money into the dollar because of the
deteriorating economic outlook," said Soozhana Choi, head of
commodity research in Asia at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.
"We saw massive de-risking across the board, and gold as
well as other commodities weren't unscathed."
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,742.30 an ounce
by 0349 GMT, but was headed for a 3.8-percent decline for the
week, its biggest weekly drop since May 8.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 inched up 0.2 percent to
$1,745.80, after posting their steepest daily loss in a month
with a decline of 3.7 percent on Thursday.
Spot gold is expected to consolidate between $1,680 and
$1,920 per ounce over the next three months before resuming its
long-term uptrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
The world's major economies pledged to prevent Europe's debt
crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said
the euro zone's rescue fund would be bolstered.
The news came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke warned of significant downside risks for economic
growth, which triggered a sell-off in equities and commodities.
Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last
week but the decline was not enough to dispel worries the
economy was dangerously close to falling into a new recession.
Gold seems to have lost its safe-haven appeal, as it
followed other commodities and sank more than 2 percent on
Thursday, marking its biggest one-day drop in two weeks.
Spot silver rebounded 1.2 percent to $36.20 an ounce
from a drop of nearly 10 percent in the previous session, its
bigggest one-day loss since early May when prices tumbled after
hitting a record near $50.
Spot palladium fell to $637.47, its lowest since
mid-November 2010, before recovering to $642.75.
Precious metals prices at 0349 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1742.30 6.97 +0.40 22.74
Spot Silver 36.20 0.44 +1.23 17.30
Spot Platinum 1695.24 15.44 +0.92 -4.09
Spot Palladium 642.75 2.17 +0.34 -19.61
TOCOM Gold 4280.00 -99.00 -2.26 14.78 56283
TOCOM Platinum 4187.00 -151.00 -3.48 -10.84 7078
TOCOM Silver 87.30 -9.40 -9.72 7.78 1027
TOCOM Palladium 1621.00 -76.00 -4.48 -22.70 651
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1745.80 4.10 +0.24 22.82 11985
COMEX SILVER DEC1 36.30 -0.28 -0.77 17.31 2939
Euro/Dollar 1.3523
Dollar/Yen 76.32
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Jane Lee and Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)