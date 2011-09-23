* US gold falls more than 1 pct; US silver tumbles 6 pct
* Recession fear grips investors; equities, commodities
deserted
* Coming up:
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Jane Lee and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Silver prices tumbled and
gold dropped to one-month lows on Friday, amid a sell-off in
commodities as fear heightened that the global economy could
plunge back into a recession.
The base metals complex tumbled, led by a 13 percent loss in
the London tin . Asia's stock market also slid and
emerging market currencies fell amid fears the developed world
is stumbling back into recession.
The world's major economies pledged to prevent Europe's debt
crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said
the euro zone's rescue fund would be bolstered.
The news came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke warned of significant downside risks for economic
growth, which triggered a sell-off in equities and commodities.
Spot gold fell as much as 0.9 percent to a one-month
low of $1,719.8 an ounce, before recovering most of the losses
to $1,734.69 by 0635 GMT.
U.S. gold GCcv1 shed more than 1 percent to $1,722.3, its
lowest since Aug. 25. It stood at $1,737.30, headed for a 4.4
percent loss from a week earlier, its sharpest weekly loss since
March 2009.
"It's recession fear," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, adding
that investors fear policy makers around the world have a very
limited choice of tools to spur economic growth, as interest
rates are already low in major developed economies.
"Gold may test $1,700, but $1,650 should provide very good
support."
Spot gold is expected to consolidate between $1,680 and
$1,920 per ounce over the next three months before resuming its
long-term uptrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Silver prices tracked losses in industrial metals. Spot
silver fell more than 4 percent to $34.22, its lowest
since July 5, and trimmed losses to $34.94.
U.S. silver SIcv1 tumbled more than 6 percent to $34.32,
headed for a weekly loss of 15 percent -- its sharpest weekly
decline since early May.
The dollar index edged down 0.3 percent on Friday,
but was holding close to a seven-month high hit in the previous
session, after investors fled commodities to the perceived
safety of Treasuries.
"The dollar has strengthened in all of this and everyone is
de-risking and putting money into the dollar because of the
deteriorating economic outlook," said Soozhana Choi, head of
commodity research in Asia at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.
"We saw massive de-risking across the board, and gold as
well as other commodities weren't unscathed."
Precious metals prices 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1734.69 -0.64 -0.04 22.21
Spot Silver 34.94 -0.82 -2.29 13.22
Spot Platinum 1689.49 9.69 +0.58 -4.41
Spot Palladium 644.99 4.41 +0.69 -19.33
TOCOM Gold 4280.00 -99.00 -2.26 14.78 56283
TOCOM Platinum 4187.00 -151.00 -3.48 -10.84 7078
TOCOM Silver 87.30 -9.40 -9.72 7.78 1027
TOCOM Palladium 1621.00 -76.00 -4.48 -22.70 651
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1737.30 -4.40 -0.25 22.22 26560
COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.04 -1.54 -4.22 13.24 9146
Euro/Dollar 1.3512
Dollar/Yen 76.22
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)