By Jane Lee and Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Silver prices tumbled and gold dropped to one-month lows on Friday, amid a sell-off in commodities as fear heightened that the global economy could plunge back into a recession.

The base metals complex tumbled, led by a 13 percent loss in the London tin . Asia's stock market also slid and emerging market currencies fell amid fears the developed world is stumbling back into recession.

The world's major economies pledged to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro zone's rescue fund would be bolstered.

The news came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned of significant downside risks for economic growth, which triggered a sell-off in equities and commodities.

Spot gold fell as much as 0.9 percent to a one-month low of $1,719.8 an ounce, before recovering most of the losses to $1,734.69 by 0635 GMT.

U.S. gold GCcv1 shed more than 1 percent to $1,722.3, its lowest since Aug. 25. It stood at $1,737.30, headed for a 4.4 percent loss from a week earlier, its sharpest weekly loss since March 2009.

"It's recession fear," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, adding that investors fear policy makers around the world have a very limited choice of tools to spur economic growth, as interest rates are already low in major developed economies.

"Gold may test $1,700, but $1,650 should provide very good support."

Spot gold is expected to consolidate between $1,680 and $1,920 per ounce over the next three months before resuming its long-term uptrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver prices tracked losses in industrial metals. Spot silver fell more than 4 percent to $34.22, its lowest since July 5, and trimmed losses to $34.94.

U.S. silver SIcv1 tumbled more than 6 percent to $34.32, headed for a weekly loss of 15 percent -- its sharpest weekly decline since early May.

The dollar index edged down 0.3 percent on Friday, but was holding close to a seven-month high hit in the previous session, after investors fled commodities to the perceived safety of Treasuries.

"The dollar has strengthened in all of this and everyone is de-risking and putting money into the dollar because of the deteriorating economic outlook," said Soozhana Choi, head of commodity research in Asia at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

"We saw massive de-risking across the board, and gold as well as other commodities weren't unscathed."

Precious metals prices 0635 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1734.69 -0.64 -0.04 22.21 Spot Silver 34.94 -0.82 -2.29 13.22 Spot Platinum 1689.49 9.69 +0.58 -4.41 Spot Palladium 644.99 4.41 +0.69 -19.33 TOCOM Gold 4280.00 -99.00 -2.26 14.78 56283 TOCOM Platinum 4187.00 -151.00 -3.48 -10.84 7078 TOCOM Silver 87.30 -9.40 -9.72 7.78 1027 TOCOM Palladium 1621.00 -76.00 -4.48 -22.70 651 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1737.30 -4.40 -0.25 22.22 26560 COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.04 -1.54 -4.22 13.24 9146 Euro/Dollar 1.3512 Dollar/Yen 76.22 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)