SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold was steady on Monday on speculation the euro-zone debt crisis will drag on after weekend reports suggested concern now appeared to be turning towards protecting the banking system and preventing contagion more than rescuing Greece.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,659.79 an ounce by 0051 GMT, from a fall of 4.6 percent on Friday, its sharpest one-day drop since December 2008.

* Spot gold prices tumbled nearly 14 percent from a record high of $1,920.30 hit earlier this month, but still gained 17 percent so far this year.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 rebounded as much as 1.6 percent to $1,666.3, from a 5.9-percent dive in the previous session. It traded up 1.2 percent to $1,660 an ounce.

* U.S. silver SIcv1 fell to a 9-1/2-month low of $29.04, before rebounding to $30.75, up 2.2 percent from the previous close.

* Precious metals followed a broad sell-off across commodities as fear of another global recession overwhelmed the market.

* The CME Group raised margins on its gold and silver futures contracts on Friday, following a margin hike in the silver forward contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

* Managed money in gold futures and options cut their net length for the sixth time in seven weeks during the week of Sept. 20, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* Speculators in silver also reduced their bullish exposure in the metal, according to the CFTC report.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar index edged down 0.4 percent to 78.157, from a peak of 78.618 on Friday.

* Markets were focused on the United States and its short-term budget issues, with Congress due to debate on another spending bill later on Monday.

* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.35 percent at 10,771.48 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.61 percent. Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index were up 0.2 percent, after hitting their lowest level since July 2010 at 274.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 2011 1400 U.S. new home sales chg mm Aug 1400 U.S. new home sales-units mm Aug

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0051 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1659.79 2.76 +0.17 16.93 Spot Silver 30.64 -0.40 -1.29 -0.71 Spot Platinum 1600.74 -4.54 -0.28 -9.43 Spot Palladium 629.49 -2.04 -0.32 -21.26 TOCOM Gold 4094.00 -285.00 -6.51 9.79 83519 TOCOM Platinum 3970.00 -368.00 -8.48 -15.46 13983 TOCOM Silver 74.80 -21.90 -22.65 -7.65 2093 TOCOM Palladium 1565.00 -132.00 -7.78 -25.37 899 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1662.90 23.10 +1.41 16.99 14525 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.75 0.65 +2.16 -0.61 5743 Euro/Dollar 1.3432 Dollar/Yen 76.53 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)