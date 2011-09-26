SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold was steady on Monday on
speculation the euro-zone debt crisis will drag on after weekend
reports suggested concern now appeared to be turning towards
protecting the banking system and preventing contagion more than
rescuing Greece.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,659.79 an
ounce by 0051 GMT, from a fall of 4.6 percent on Friday, its
sharpest one-day drop since December 2008.
* Spot gold prices tumbled nearly 14 percent from a record
high of $1,920.30 hit earlier this month, but still gained 17
percent so far this year.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rebounded as much as 1.6 percent to
$1,666.3, from a 5.9-percent dive in the previous session. It
traded up 1.2 percent to $1,660 an ounce.
* U.S. silver SIcv1 fell to a 9-1/2-month low of $29.04,
before rebounding to $30.75, up 2.2 percent from the previous
close.
* Precious metals followed a broad sell-off across
commodities as fear of another global recession overwhelmed the
market.
* The CME Group raised margins on its gold and silver
futures contracts on Friday, following a margin hike in the
silver forward contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
* Managed money in gold futures and options cut their net
length for the sixth time in seven weeks during the week of
Sept. 20, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
* Speculators in silver also reduced their bullish exposure
in the metal, according to the CFTC report.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index edged down 0.4 percent to 78.157,
from a peak of 78.618 on Friday.
* Markets were focused on the United States and its
short-term budget issues, with Congress due to debate on another
spending bill later on Monday.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.35
percent at 10,771.48 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.61 percent. Global stocks as measured by the
MSCI All-Country index were up 0.2 percent,
after hitting their lowest level since July 2010 at 274.20.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 2011
1400 U.S. new home sales chg mm Aug
1400 U.S. new home sales-units mm Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0051 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1659.79 2.76 +0.17 16.93
Spot Silver 30.64 -0.40 -1.29 -0.71
Spot Platinum 1600.74 -4.54 -0.28 -9.43
Spot Palladium 629.49 -2.04 -0.32 -21.26
TOCOM Gold 4094.00 -285.00 -6.51 9.79 83519
TOCOM Platinum 3970.00 -368.00 -8.48 -15.46 13983
TOCOM Silver 74.80 -21.90 -22.65 -7.65 2093
TOCOM Palladium 1565.00 -132.00 -7.78 -25.37 899
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1662.90 23.10 +1.41 16.99 14525
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.75 0.65 +2.16 -0.61 5743
Euro/Dollar 1.3432
Dollar/Yen 76.53
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)