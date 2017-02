SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Spot silver dived more than 5 percent to $29.39 an ounce, its lowest since Feb. 8, extending a drop of 13 percent in the previous session, amid a broad sell-off in precious metals.

U.S. silver SIcv1 fell as much as 3.5 percent to $29.04 earlier in the day, also its lowest since early February.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)