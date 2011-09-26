SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold and silver prices tumbled on Monday, led by a nearly 10 percent drop in spot silver prices , as investors liquidated their positions on fears of an impending recession.

Spot gold fell more than 3 percent to $1,604.29 an ounce, wiping off gains over the past two months.

U.S. gold GCcv1 dropped 2 percent to $1,607.2, tracking the weakness in spot prices.

U.S. silver SIcv1 shed 6.6 percent to $28.10. (Reporting by Rujun Shen, editing by Miral Fahmy)