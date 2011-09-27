SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Spot gold prices edged down
0.3 percent on Tuesday, after hitting a 7-1/2-month low in the
previous session with the largest daily price swing on record,
while the latest effort by euro zone leaders to resolve the debt
crisis revived risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven
assets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,621.84 an ounce by
0029 GMT, rebounding from a 7-1/2-month low of $1,534.49 in the
previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 1.9 percent to $1,624.40.
* Euro zone officials are working to increase the firepower
of the region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers
said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on
pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that
threatens the world economy.
* Sales and prices of new single-family U.S. homes fell in
August despite historically low mortgage rates, underscoring the
difficulties policymakers face in efforts to boost the moribund
housing sector.
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , lost 0.4 percent to
1,246.762 tonnes by Sept. 26, as gold prices tumbled.
* Spot silver fell half a percent to $30.50, after
dropping as much as 16 percent in the previous session to
$26.04, its lowest since last November.
* U.S. silver SIcv1 gained 1.9 percent to $30.54.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held gains in early Asia on Tuesday, following a
sudden turnaround in investor mood from extreme skepticism to
tentative optimism that Europe was really putting a plan
together to deal with its debt and banking crisis.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung toward hope
that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt
and shore up European banks.
DATA/EVENTS
0400 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Aug
0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Aug
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Jul
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Jul
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1621.84 -5.01 -0.31 14.26
Spot Silver 30.50 -0.16 -0.52 -1.17
Spot Platinum 1548.24 -6.89 -0.44 -12.41
Spot Palladium 621.99 -5.24 -0.84 -22.20
TOCOM Gold 3992.00 115.00 +2.97 7.05 72159
TOCOM Platinum 3835.00 118.00 +3.17 -18.33 9974
TOCOM Silver 73.70 4.80 +6.97 -9.01 1901
TOCOM Palladium 1546.00 31.00 +2.05 -26.28 502
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1624.40 29.60 +1.86 14.28 4903
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.54 0.56 +1.88 -1.29 788
Euro/Dollar 1.3484
Dollar/Yen 76.37
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)