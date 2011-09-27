SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Spot gold prices edged down 0.3 percent on Tuesday, after hitting a 7-1/2-month low in the previous session with the largest daily price swing on record, while the latest effort by euro zone leaders to resolve the debt crisis revived risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,621.84 an ounce by 0029 GMT, rebounding from a 7-1/2-month low of $1,534.49 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 1.9 percent to $1,624.40.

* Euro zone officials are working to increase the firepower of the region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

* Sales and prices of new single-family U.S. homes fell in August despite historically low mortgage rates, underscoring the difficulties policymakers face in efforts to boost the moribund housing sector.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , lost 0.4 percent to 1,246.762 tonnes by Sept. 26, as gold prices tumbled.

* Spot silver fell half a percent to $30.50, after dropping as much as 16 percent in the previous session to $26.04, its lowest since last November.

* U.S. silver SIcv1 gained 1.9 percent to $30.54.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held gains in early Asia on Tuesday, following a sudden turnaround in investor mood from extreme skepticism to tentative optimism that Europe was really putting a plan together to deal with its debt and banking crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung toward hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.

DATA/EVENTS 0400 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Aug 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Aug 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Jul 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Jul 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sep

PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1621.84 -5.01 -0.31 14.26 Spot Silver 30.50 -0.16 -0.52 -1.17 Spot Platinum 1548.24 -6.89 -0.44 -12.41 Spot Palladium 621.99 -5.24 -0.84 -22.20 TOCOM Gold 3992.00 115.00 +2.97 7.05 72159 TOCOM Platinum 3835.00 118.00 +3.17 -18.33 9974 TOCOM Silver 73.70 4.80 +6.97 -9.01 1901 TOCOM Palladium 1546.00 31.00 +2.05 -26.28 502 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1624.40 29.60 +1.86 14.28 4903 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.54 0.56 +1.88 -1.29 788 Euro/Dollar 1.3484 Dollar/Yen 76.37 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

