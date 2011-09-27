SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 extended gains, up more than 4 percent to $1,660.2 an ounce, headed for its biggest one-day rise since March 2009, as commodities rebounded from a sell-off in the previous session.

The most active U.S. silver futures contract SIcv1 rallied more than 6 percent to $31.88, on course for its largest daily rise in two and a half months. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)