SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Gold fell on Wednesday, after
its first rebound in five days the previous day, as investors
flocked to the U.S. dollar for safety as doubts flickered over
European nations' commitment to a plan to recapitalize the
region's banks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,641.19 an ounce at
0030 GMT, down for a fifth day in sixth.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 declined 0.5 percent to $1,643.90,
headed for its 12th straight quarter of gains.
* Reports showed European officials considering plans to
make the region's bailout fund many times larger and to
recapitalize banks. and .
* The dollar index increased 0.4 percent to 77.821,
after two days of declines. A stronger dollar makes purchases of
dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for investors
holding other currencies.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday on
hopes European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund
and tackle the region's debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.33
percent at 11,190.69 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 12.43 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,175.38.
* Oil lost more than $1 a barrel to $83.36 in early Asian
trade on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar gained, making the
dollar-denominated asset more expensive. Brent crude LCOc1
lost 72 cents to $106.42 a barrel.
* The euro consolidated gains in Asia on Wednesday as
investors clung to hopes European leaders were making progress
on a major debt deal, even if it was behind the scenes, though a
late pullback on Wall Street could augur a choppy
session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1641.19 -7.71 -0.47 15.62
Spot Silver 31.65 -0.18 -0.57 2.56
Spot Platinum 1546.49 -12.31 -0.79 -12.50
Spot Palladium 642.97 -0.46 -0.07 -19.58
TOCOM Gold 4055.00 -19.00 -0.47 8.74 48253
TOCOM Platinum 3850.00 -16.00 -0.41 -18.02 7236
TOCOM Silver 76.70 0.00 +0.00 -5.31 684
TOCOM Palladium 1600.00 19.00 +1.20 -23.70 110
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1643.90 -8.60 -0.52 15.65 4290
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.71 0.17 +0.54 2.47 1105
Euro/Dollar 1.3570
Dollar/Yen 76.67
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Jane Lee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)