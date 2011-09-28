SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Gold fell on Wednesday, after its first rebound in five days the previous day, as investors flocked to the U.S. dollar for safety as doubts flickered over European nations' commitment to a plan to recapitalize the region's banks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,641.19 an ounce at 0030 GMT, down for a fifth day in sixth.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 declined 0.5 percent to $1,643.90, headed for its 12th straight quarter of gains.

* Reports showed European officials considering plans to make the region's bailout fund many times larger and to recapitalize banks. and .

* The dollar index increased 0.4 percent to 77.821, after two days of declines. A stronger dollar makes purchases of dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for investors holding other currencies.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday on hopes European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and tackle the region's debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.33 percent at 11,190.69 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 12.43 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,175.38.

* Oil lost more than $1 a barrel to $83.36 in early Asian trade on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar gained, making the dollar-denominated asset more expensive. Brent crude LCOc1 lost 72 cents to $106.42 a barrel.

* The euro consolidated gains in Asia on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes European leaders were making progress on a major debt deal, even if it was behind the scenes, though a late pullback on Wall Street could augur a choppy session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug 2011

PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1641.19 -7.71 -0.47 15.62 Spot Silver 31.65 -0.18 -0.57 2.56 Spot Platinum 1546.49 -12.31 -0.79 -12.50 Spot Palladium 642.97 -0.46 -0.07 -19.58 TOCOM Gold 4055.00 -19.00 -0.47 8.74 48253 TOCOM Platinum 3850.00 -16.00 -0.41 -18.02 7236 TOCOM Silver 76.70 0.00 +0.00 -5.31 684 TOCOM Palladium 1600.00 19.00 +1.20 -23.70 110 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1643.90 -8.60 -0.52 15.65 4290 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.71 0.17 +0.54 2.47 1105 Euro/Dollar 1.3570 Dollar/Yen 76.67 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

