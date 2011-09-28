(Updates prices, adds quotes)

* Gold to drop to $1,584.39-technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. durable goods orders Aug 2011; 1230 GMT

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Gold slipped 1 percent in volatile trade on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained strength on doubts over the progress of Europe's efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis, while this week's brutal correction also kept investors at bay.

Plans to increase the financial firepower of the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund face opposition in Germany, while a Financial Times report said at a split had opened up within the currency bloc over the terms of Greece's next bailout.

Spot gold fell $13.11 to $1,635.79 an ounce by 0304 GMT, down for a fifth day in six. It had tumbled to a two-month low of $1,534.49 on Monday -- down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.

"After the freefall in prices, sentiments have been impacted and there could be some further downside. Investors are likely looking for prices to stabilise before they return to the market," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Currently, gold has positive correlation with commodities and a negative correlation with the dollar. This could be a factor influencing bullion prices. Support for gold established at $1,525."

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped more than 1 percent to a low around $1,633, while other precious metals tracked bullion lower, with silver falling more than 2 percent.

Asian stocks edged up and a rally in the euro stalled on Wednesday as investors awaited more signs of progress from European leaders on tackling the debt crisis before committing bolder market bets.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, which in theory should weigh on commodities priced in the U.S. currency such as oil and industrial metals. .

The uncertainties about global economic growth, mainly sparked by the lack of consensus on a lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis, have driven gold prices to record highs since July.

But declines in other markets as well as gold's failure to revisit recent highs eventually prompted investors to sell bullion for cash to cover losses.

Holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust rose 1.16 percent (pct) on Tuesday from Monday, while that of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.39 pct for the same period.

"Jewellers have bought gold when prices pulled back to around $1,500. We saw some decent buying, but now everybody waits and sees," said a dealer in Hong Kong.

"Are we going to see a recession? But I think long-term sentiment for gold is still bullish because the dollar could still weaken again."

In other markets, London copper fell more than 1 percent, while oil lost more than $1 as the dollar gained.

Precious metals prices 0304 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1635.79 -13.11 -0.80 15.24 Spot Silver 31.02 -0.81 -2.54 0.52 Spot Platinum 1537.99 -20.81 -1.34 -12.99 Spot Palladium 637.49 -5.94 -0.92 -20.26 TOCOM Gold 4031.00 5.00 +0.12 8.10 71847 TOCOM Platinum 3822.00 -659.00 -14.71 -18.61 11791 TOCOM Silver 75.70 -22.10 -22.60 -6.54 996 TOCOM Palladium 1581.00 -489.00 -23.62 -24.61 232 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1638.80 -13.70 -0.83 15.29 16010 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.10 -0.44 -1.38 0.52 3470 Euro/Dollar 1.3575 Dollar/Yen 76.47 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)