SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses and dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors turned to the safety of the U.S. dollar on uncertainty about a resolution of Europe's debt crisis that stirred fears about global growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell $15.51 an ounce to $1,592.39 an ounce by 0010 GMT after falling 3 percent in the previous session. It had tumbled to a two-month low of $1,534.49 on Monday -- down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 lost $21.4 to to $1,596.7 an ounce.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a battle for her political survival on Thursday when some of her coalition, worried about throwing good money after bad by bailing out Greece, could humiliate her in a parliament vote on euro zone rescue schemes.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on profit taking and squaring of positions following a large three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European debt crisis ahead of a crucial vote in Germany.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.02 percent at 8,527.64 on Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 0.83 percent to 747.78.

* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis.

* U.S. crude oil futures lost more than $1 a barrel to below $80 in early Asian trade on Thursday as investor concerns mounted about Europe's attempts to solve its sovereign debt problems.

DATA/EVENTS

0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Sep 2011

0900 EZ Business climate Sep 2011

0900 EZ Economic sentiment Sep 2011

1230 U.S.Gross Domestic Product-final Q2

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0010 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1592.39 -15.51 -0.96 12.18 Spot Silver 29.61 -0.25 -0.84 -4.05 Spot Platinum 1511.49 -9.86 -0.65 -14.48 Spot Palladium 615.99 0.46 +0.07 -22.95 TOCOM Gold 3923.00 -127.00 -3.14 5.20 41031 TOCOM Platinum 3751.00 -92.00 -2.39 -20.12 7615 TOCOM Silver 72.10 -4.00 -5.26 -10.99 776 TOCOM Palladium 1524.00 -68.00 -4.27 -27.32 279 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1595.00 -23.10 -1.43 12.21 6625 COMEX SILVER DEC1 29.69 -0.45 -1.49 -4.06 1980 Euro/Dollar 1.3536 Dollar/Yen 76.45 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)