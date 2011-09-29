SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses and
dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors turned to
the safety of the U.S. dollar on uncertainty about a resolution
of Europe's debt crisis that stirred fears about global growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $15.51 an ounce to $1,592.39 an
ounce by 0010 GMT after falling 3 percent in the previous
session. It had tumbled to a two-month low of $1,534.49 on
Monday -- down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce
struck in early September.
* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 lost $21.4 to to $1,596.7 an
ounce.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a battle for her
political survival on Thursday when some of her coalition,
worried about throwing good money after bad by bailing out
Greece, could humiliate her in a parliament vote on euro zone
rescue schemes.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on
profit taking and squaring of positions following a large
three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European
debt crisis ahead of a crucial vote in Germany.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.02
percent at 8,527.64 on Thursday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.83 percent to 747.78.
* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on
Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices
underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and
Europe's raging debt crisis.
* U.S. crude oil futures lost more than $1 a barrel to below
$80 in early Asian trade on Thursday as investor concerns
mounted about Europe's attempts to solve its sovereign debt
problems.
DATA/EVENTS
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Sep 2011
0900 EZ Business climate Sep 2011
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Sep 2011
1230 U.S.Gross Domestic Product-final Q2
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1592.39 -15.51 -0.96 12.18
Spot Silver 29.61 -0.25 -0.84 -4.05
Spot Platinum 1511.49 -9.86 -0.65 -14.48
Spot Palladium 615.99 0.46 +0.07 -22.95
TOCOM Gold 3923.00 -127.00 -3.14 5.20 41031
TOCOM Platinum 3751.00 -92.00 -2.39 -20.12 7615
TOCOM Silver 72.10 -4.00 -5.26 -10.99 776
TOCOM Palladium 1524.00 -68.00 -4.27 -27.32 279
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1595.00 -23.10 -1.43 12.21 6625
COMEX SILVER DEC1 29.69 -0.45 -1.49 -4.06 1980
Euro/Dollar 1.3536
Dollar/Yen 76.45
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)