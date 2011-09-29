* Gold to fall further to $1,534.49 -technicals

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses and dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors turned to the safety of the U.S. dollar on uncertainty about a resolution of Europe's debt crisis that has stirred up fears for global growth.

Stocks fell in Asia, copper futures dropped more than 5 percent and oil slid more than $1 on mounting worries that Europe's debt problems will plunge the world economy into a second financial tailspin.

Spot gold lost $3.55 an ounce to $1,604.35 by 0221 GMT, having fallen to a low around $1,582. It had plunged to a two-month low of $1,534.49 on Monday -- down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.

"The dollar is likely to strengthen on a broad scale, at least short-term. That's definitely going to be weighing on performance. Closer to the 200-day daily moving average, we should find the bottom and I think that's still there," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

"But I am confident that with lower prices, you are going to see very strong jewellery offtake, especially as we head towards Diwali on October 26," said Schnider, referring to the Hindu festival of lights in main gold consumer India.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell $9.4 to $1,608.7 an ounce.

The uncertainties about global economic growth, mainly sparked by the lack of consensus on a lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis, have driven gold prices to record highs since July.

But declines in other markets prompted speculators to cash in to cover losses, and investors were spooked by a revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday. ID:nL5E7KS6Z9]

The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on profit taking and squaring of positions following a large three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European debt crisis ahead of the vote in Germany.

Lower gold prices stirred up buying in Asia, sending premiums for gold bars to their strongest since at least February in Singapore and Hong Kong. In India, the premiums jumped to their highest in a year.

Traditionally in India, retail gold demand gains pace from the month of August when the festival and wedding seasons start, culminating with the Diwali.

Gold jewellery is an essential part of the dowry basket that Indian parents give their daughters at weddings.

"Physical demand is still there. Everyone in Asia is buying. Everybody is buying gold and they want delivery," said a physical dealer in Singapore.

"We have stocks of gold bars, but it's not enough to satisfy demand," said the dealer, adding that buyers came from India, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Gold's steep correction, however, has not yet unnerved investors in the No. 1 gold exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , and that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust remained unchanged on Wednesday from Tuesday.

