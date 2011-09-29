* Gold to fall further to $1,534.49 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. initial jobless claims Weekly; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses and
dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors turned to
the safety of the U.S. dollar on uncertainty about a resolution
of Europe's debt crisis that has stirred up fears for global
growth.
Stocks fell in Asia, copper futures dropped more than 5
percent and oil slid more than $1 on mounting worries that
Europe's debt problems will plunge the world economy into a
second financial tailspin.
Spot gold lost $3.55 an ounce to $1,604.35 by 0221
GMT, having fallen to a low around $1,582. It had plunged to a
two-month low of $1,534.49 on Monday -- down from a lifetime
high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.
"The dollar is likely to strengthen on a broad scale, at
least short-term. That's definitely going to be weighing on
performance. Closer to the 200-day daily moving average, we
should find the bottom and I think that's still there," said
Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management.
"But I am confident that with lower prices, you are going to
see very strong jewellery offtake, especially as we head towards
Diwali on October 26," said Schnider, referring to the Hindu
festival of lights in main gold consumer India.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell $9.4 to $1,608.7 an ounce.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a 24-hour gold technical outlook:
here
Inflation-adjusted gold price: r.reuters.com/pun62s
PDF of Q4 technical analyses by Wang Tao:
link.reuters.com/wes93s
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The uncertainties about global economic growth, mainly
sparked by the lack of consensus on a lasting solution to the
euro zone debt crisis, have driven gold prices to record highs
since July.
But declines in other markets prompted speculators to cash
in to cover losses, and investors were spooked by a revolt
within the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead
of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday.
ID:nL5E7KS6Z9]
The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on
profit taking and squaring of positions following a large
three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European
debt crisis ahead of the vote in Germany.
Lower gold prices stirred up buying in Asia, sending
premiums for gold bars to their strongest since at least
February in Singapore and Hong Kong. In India, the premiums
jumped to their highest in a year.
Traditionally in India, retail gold demand gains pace from
the month of August when the festival and wedding seasons start,
culminating with the Diwali.
Gold jewellery is an essential part of the dowry basket that
Indian parents give their daughters at weddings.
"Physical demand is still there. Everyone in Asia is buying.
Everybody is buying gold and they want delivery," said a
physical dealer in Singapore.
"We have stocks of gold bars, but it's not enough to satisfy
demand," said the dealer, adding that buyers came from India,
Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.
Gold's steep correction, however, has not yet unnerved
investors in the No. 1 gold exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , and that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged on Wednesday from Tuesday.
Precious metals prices 0221 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1604.35 -3.55 -0.22 13.03
Spot Silver 30.08 0.22 +0.74 -2.53
Spot Platinum 1522.99 1.64 +0.11 -13.83
Spot Palladium 617.99 2.46 +0.40 -22.70
TOCOM Gold 3956.00 -94.00 -2.32 6.09 68683
TOCOM Platinum 3785.00 -58.00 -1.51 -19.40 12636
TOCOM Silver 73.30 -2.80 -3.68 -9.51 1090
TOCOM Palladium 1535.00 -57.00 -3.58 -26.80 392
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1607.30 -10.80 -0.67 13.08 18792
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.15 0.01 +0.04 -2.57 4255
Euro/Dollar 1.3554
Dollar/Yen 76.52
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)