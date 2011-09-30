SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Gold ticked up on Friday, having gained in the previous session on German approval of a stronger bailout fund to counter the euro zone debt crisis, but the metal was heading for its worst monthly decline in three years.

* Spot gold added $7.79 an ounce to $1,621.84 an ounce by 0043 GMT. Despite the gain, prices were headed for of 11 percent, their worst since October 2008 when they tumbled 17 percent following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

* Gold rallied to a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce in early September.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $7.2 an ounce to $1,624.50 an ounce.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a vote on enhancing the euro zone's bailout fund without needing to rely on the opposition, a senior member of Merkel's CDU party said on Thursday.

* The euro clung to modest gains in Asia on Friday, following a brief boost after Germany approved an expansion of the euro zone bailout fund, but investors remain worried due to the many hurdles ahead of a workable resolution to the European crisis.

* The Nikkei share average was flat on Friday, wavering in and out of positive territory in the first minutes of trading as investors took profits after a late surge in the previous session, and was on track to gain for the week.

* U.S. crude futures extended gains on Friday, as the German vote to beef up the euro zone rescue fund and upbeat U.S. economic data eased market worries over a slowing global economy.

Precious metals prices at 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1621.84 7.79 +0.48 14.26 Spot Silver 30.84 0.26 +0.85 -0.06 Spot Platinum 1529.49 12.24 +0.81 -13.47 Spot Palladium 620.49 4.49 +0.73 -22.39 TOCOM Gold 4005.00 2.00 +0.05 7.40 31699 TOCOM Platinum 3805.00 -11.00 -0.29 -18.97 5421 TOCOM Silver 75.50 0.00 +0.00 -6.79 376 TOCOM Palladium 1556.00 9.00 +0.58 -25.80 109 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1624.20 6.90 +0.43 14.27 2815 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.91 0.39 +1.27 -0.10 712 Euro/Dollar 1.3586 Dollar/Yen 76.63 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months