By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Gold jumped more than 1
percent on Friday after Germany's approval for expanding the
euro zone bailout fund offered temporary relief to investors,
but the precious metal was heading for its worst monthly decline
in three years.
With the euro debt crisis unlikely to be resolved any time
soon, investors have shifted their attention to Greece, which
demands more far-reaching measures to prevent the crisis that
started in Athens from spreading far beyond Europe.
Spot gold added $12.34 an ounce to $1,626.39 an ounce
by 0328 GMT. Despite the gain, prices were headed for a monthly
fall of 11 percent, their worst since October 2008 when they
tumbled 17 percent after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
"It seems that there are still hurdles ahead before the
European debt crisis is resolved," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst
at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"By mid-October, Greece will start to run out of money and
has to receive the next tranche of aid to avoid bankruptcy. I
think the outlook for the euro zone is still uncertain. The
successful German vote provides a temporary bout of optimism and
more decisive policy action is still needed."
Gold rallied to a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce in
early September after the euro fell against the dollar on
growing doubts about Europe's ability to solve its debt crisis.
Asian stocks steadied on Friday but investors could take
profits after three days of gains, while the euro held its tiny
increase following Germany's approval of the bailout fund
expansion.
The euro hovered above a eight-month low versus the
dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition party
voted on Thursday to enhance the European Financial Stability
Facility's powers.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $10.6 an ounce to $1,627.90.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.80 percent, and
those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares
Silver Trust dipped 0.23 percent from Wednesday to
Thursday.
The physical sector saw a buzz of activity in Hong Kong,
with jewellers from China stocking up before the Golden Week
holiday next week. Premiums for gold bars were steady at a
7-month high at $3 an ounce.
"Buying interest is still strong and people are rushing to
stock up a bit before the holiday in China. We don't have much
stock of gold bars, though," said a dealer in Hong Kong.
"There's also Indian buying because of the wedding season."
In top consumer India, retail gold demand traditionally
gains pace from the month of August, when the festival and
wedding seasons start, culminating with Diwali, the Hindu
festival of light.
Gold jewellery is an essential part of the dowry basket
Indian parents give their daughters at weddings.
In other markets, Brent crude rose above $104 a barrel on
positive economic news, but prices this quarter remain on track
for their biggest drop in 15 months on concerns that a slowing
global economy will undercut fuel demand.
London copper fell 1 percent on Friday, heading for its
worst month in three years on concerns that a global economic
slowdown will hit demand.
Precious metals prices 0328 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1626.39 12.34 +0.76 14.58
Spot Silver 30.77 0.19 +0.62 -0.29
Spot Platinum 1531.49 14.24 +0.94 -13.35
Spot Palladium 622.47 6.47 +1.05 -22.14
TOCOM Gold 4014.00 11.00 +0.27 7.64 52077
TOCOM Platinum 3808.00 -8.00 -0.21 -18.91 9352
TOCOM Silver 75.10 -0.40 -0.53 -7.28 573
TOCOM Palladium 1545.00 -2.00 -0.13 -26.32 122
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1629.00 11.70 +0.72 14.61 16450
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.82 0.30 +0.98 -0.39 2011
Euro/Dollar 1.3528
Dollar/Yen 76.58
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)