By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold strengthened further on
Monday as falling equities and lingering worries about a debt
crisis in Europe drew investors to the precious metal, which
posted its the biggest quarterly gain this year, but a firm U.S.
dollar could still cap gains.
Stocks slipped in Asia and the euro fell on anxiety the euro
zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth after the Greek
government said it will miss a deficit target set just months
ago in a massive bailout package. [MKTS/GLOB[
Spot gold added $9.29 an ounce to $1,632.24 by 0308
GMT. Gold had posted a quarterly gain of 8 percent -- its
biggest this year, despite a drop of 11 percent for September,
its largely monthly decline in three years.
"Gold rises despite a firmer U.S. dollar ... perhaps gold's
appeal as a safe haven asset has been reinstated. Also, the
market appears to be buying on the dip," said Natalie Robertson,
a commodities strategist at ANZ.
"Now there appears to be strong buying interest towards the
$1,500 an ounce level."
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $11.7 to $1,634 an ounce.
Gold jumped to a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce in
early September after the euro fell against the dollar on
growing doubts about Europe's ability to solve its debt crisis.
European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said on Monday
it is unrealistic to expect an increase in Europe's bailout fund
beyond what was agreed in July, but that he is open to schemes
that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.
Jitters over the spiralling European debt crisis, European
banks' exposure to sovereign debt and a slowing global economy
caused investors to cut their bets on risky assets in the
July-September quarter, sending the euro down almost 10 cents
versus the dollar over the period.
In the physical market, tight supply persisted after a
recent drop in bullion prices triggered aggressive buying across
Asia.
"Basically people are trying to fulfil the orders. I don't
have much stock. There's still some buying around and also
advance booking," said a physical dealer in Singapore.
Premiums for gold bars were steady at $2 an ounce to spot
London prices in Singapore. Demand from top consumer India is
also picking up during the wedding season, when gold jewellery
is an essential part of the dowry basket.
In India, retail gold demand traditionally gains pace from
the month of August, when the festival and wedding seasons
start, culminating with Diwali, the Hindu festival of light.
"Precious metals are expected to trade higher this week and
throughout this month as they recover from the late-Sept
selloff. The gold market could advance toward the $1,675-$1,700
range while silver trades toward $33.00," said precious metals
and energy analyst at MF Global Tom Pawlicki.
"After a poor showing and high volatility in September,
metals could recover this week due to favourable quarter-end
seasonal patterns, the ongoing uncertainty in Europe, a
developing economic slowdown in China, and from the increased
potential of a double-dip recession in the U.S."
The euro plunged to an eight-month low against the dollar on
Monday and is poised to fall further, with Europe still divided
over the best cure for the debt crisis and with the possibility
of a Greek default looming larger than ever
The dollar index hit an eight month high, edging up
0.5 percent to 78.888.
Oil fell more than a dollar on Monday on growing fears the
euro debt crisis may spread to other parts of the region and
dampen global oil demand.
Precious metals prices 0308 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1632.24 9.29 +0.57 14.99
Spot Silver 30.33 0.43 +1.44 -1.72
Spot Platinum 1514.24 -10.26 -0.67 -14.33
Spot Palladium 603.50 -6.28 -1.03 -24.52
TOCOM Gold 4048.00 33.00 +0.82 8.55 42498
TOCOM Platinum 3784.00 -45.00 -1.18 -19.42 8018
TOCOM Silver 74.20 -2.20 -2.88 -8.40 362
TOCOM Palladium 1502.00 -58.00 -3.72 -28.37 2993
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1634.70 12.40 +0.76 15.01 7719
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.38 0.30 +0.99 -1.81 4240
Euro/Dollar 1.3322
Dollar/Yen 76.97
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
DATA/EVENTS
0400 Russia Manufacturing PMI Sep 2011
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Fin Sep 2011
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Sep 2011
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Sep 2011
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Sep 2011
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Sep
1400 U.S. Construction spending Aug
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)