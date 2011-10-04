* Gold faces resistance at $1,671-$1,674
* Coming Up: U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly; 1145 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 U.S. gold futures jumped 1
percent on Tuesday as investors dumped equities and turned to
bullion on growing fears that a Greek default could trigger
another global recession.
As safe-haven buying lifted gold prices, stocks in Asia
extended losses on doubts over Greece's ability to avoid
default, copper fell for a fifth day and Brent crude fell more
than a dollar to below $101 a barrel.
Credit Suisse raised its 2012 gold price forecast to $1,850
from its prior forecast of $1,540, saying the clear beneficiary
of the uncertainty and dislocations in financial markets has
further upside with the crises set to continue.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added $10 to $1,667.7 an ounce by
0304 GMT, having hit a high of $1,674.4 an ounce. Spot gold
rose $8.99 at $1,665.39 an ounce -- well below a lifetime
high around $1,920 struck in early September.
"The long term uptrend for gold remains intact and we remain
bullish. Gold could climb to about $2,000 an ounce in 2012. Safe
haven bids could slowly return as prices stabilise," said Ong Yi
Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore
"A sustained breach of $1,700 is needed for gold to resume
its upward ascent. After the sell-off in gold earlier, this has
reduced some of the speculative positions."
Euro zone finance ministers are reviewing the size of the
private sector's involvement in a second international bailout
package for Greece, which could undermine the aid programme and
hasten the threat of a Greek default.
The euro fell below $1.3200 for the first time since
January 13, while the dollar index climbed to 79.696
against a basket of major currencies, reaching highs not seen
since January 13.
The physical market paused for breath after a buzz of
activity in the past week. Premiums for gold bars were steady at
$2 an ounce to spot London prices in Singapore, the highest
since February, after a recent correction ignited a rush in
buying from jewellers and speculators.
Gold plunged to a two-month low around $1,534 an ounce in
late September.
"I can finally take a breath after a few weeks of hectic
trading. We saw some selling from Thailand and the Middle East
but the market is otherwise quiet," said a physical dealer in
Singapore.
In other precious metals, silver and palladium
were up more than 1 percent, while platinum tracked
equities lower despite encouraging auto sales in the United
States.
Platinum and palladium are used in auto catalysts.
U.S. auto sales rose almost 10 percent in September,
allaying concerns of a double-dip recession as major automakers
forecast stronger sales through the remainder of the year.
Still battling to rebound from the effects of the March
earthquake in Japan, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co posted sales declines of almost 18 percent and 8
percent.
Precious metals prices 0304 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1665.39 8.99 +0.54 17.33
Spot Silver 30.74 0.40 +1.32 -0.39
Spot Platinum 1489.99 -7.41 -0.49 -15.70
Spot Palladium 586.49 6.44 +1.11 -26.64
TOCOM Gold 4114.00 58.00 +1.43 10.32 46426
TOCOM Platinum 3708.00 -67.00 -1.77 -21.04 12729
TOCOM Silver 75.00 0.20 +0.27 -7.41 415
TOCOM Palladium 1450.00 -60.00 -3.97 -30.85 544
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1668.00 10.30 +0.62 17.35 10349
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.80 0.00 +0.02 -0.45 2999
Euro/Dollar 1.3204
Dollar/Yen 76.69
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)