SINGAPORE, Oct 5 U.S. gold futures gained 1 percent on Wednesday, driven by a return to bargain hunting after prices dropped the previous day, while a rebound in the euro against the U.S. dollar also spurred buying.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold GCcv1 added $16.5 an ounce to $1,632,5 by 0041 GMT, having slipped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as investors cashed in to cover losses in equities.

* Asian stocks rebounded from steep losses over the past several sessions on Wednesday, after tentative signs European leaders were stepping up efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.

* Spot gold rose $9.87 an ounce to $1,629.79 an ounce.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro fought to hold gains early in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering sparked by news euro zone ministers were considering ring fencing the region's banking sector from the sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent crude rose more than $2 on Wednesday, supported by a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks and promises by the Federal Reserve to launch more economic stimulus if needed.

DATA/EVENTS

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Sep 2011

1400 U.S. ADP employment report Sep

1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Sep

-- India M3 Money Supply

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1629.79 9.87 +0.61 14.82 Spot Silver 30.06 0.15 +0.50 -2.59 Spot Platinum 1475.24 10.74 +0.73 -16.54 Spot Palladium 570.49 20.79 +3.78 -28.64 TOCOM Gold 4033.00 -101.00 -2.44 8.15 52206 TOCOM Platinum 3675.00 -51.00 -1.37 -21.74 8758 TOCOM Silver 73.50 -2.50 -3.29 -9.26 477 TOCOM Palladium 1420.00 -35.00 -2.41 -32.28 306 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1631.90 15.90 +0.98 14.81 4965 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.09 0.25 +0.84 -2.75 644 Euro/Dollar 1.3284 Dollar/Yen 76.81 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)