By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 U.S. gold futures gained 1
percent to above $1,630 an ounce on Wednesday, driven by a
return to bargain hunting after prices dropped the previous day,
while a rebound in the euro against the U.S. dollar also spurred
buying.
But another round of selling in equities could cap gains, as
bullion's erratic behaviour in recent weeks suggested the metal
was unsure about its role in the financial market despite
lingering worries about the debt crisis in Europe.
Gold rallied to a lifetime high around $1,920 in early
September after the euro tumbled on doubts over Europe's ability
to solve the crisis, but it then plunged to a two-month low
around $1,534 last week as investors cashed in the metal to
cover losses in equities.
"It can't make up its mind mainly because investors, the
people who are actually doing the buying and selling, haven't
also made up their minds whether gold is treated as a safe haven
and, therefore, should follow that status," said Song Seng Wun,
a regional economist at CIMB Research in Singapore.
"At this moment, it looks like some are still debating
whether safe haven, in the most current environment, is just
essentially the U.S. dollar and (whether) U.S treasuries include
or exclude gold."
U.S. gold GCcv1 added $15.8 an ounce to $1,631,8 by 0303
GMT, after rising as high as $1,636.50 ounce. Spot gold
rose $9.43 an ounce to $1,629.35 an ounce.
The Nikkei fell on Wednesday, losing its grip on early gains
as bank shares slipped, while the euro fought to hold gains
after rising on news euro zone ministers were considering ring
fencing the region's banking sector from the sovereign debt
crisis.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second
bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
Light physical buying kept premiums steady at $2 an ounce to
spot London prices in Singapore, the highest since February.
Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.
"I think supply is going to be tight until the end of
October. It's difficult to generate enough stocks without any
selling back from the market," said a physical dealer in
Singapore.
"Well, I think if the price stays at this level, then the
demand will be around until the end of this year."
Physical demand has picked up across Asia after recent
declines in gold prices, leading to tight supply of gold bars in
Singapore and Hong Kong.
In other markets, copper rose more than 1 percent after
comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it was ready to take
more steps to help a struggling U.S. economy helped prices
recover from a five-day slide.
Brent crude rebounded above $102 as tighter U.S. crude
stocks and promises by the Fed to launch new stimulus measures
if necessary helped halt a sharp three-day sell-off.
Precious metals prices 0303 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1629.35 9.43 +0.58 14.79
Spot Silver 30.00 0.09 +0.30 -2.79
Spot Platinum 1456.99 -7.51 -0.51 -17.57
Spot Palladium 558.00 8.30 +1.51 -30.21
TOCOM Gold 4025.00 -109.00 -2.64 7.94 69098
TOCOM Platinum 3626.00 -100.00 -2.68 -22.79 14451
TOCOM Silver 73.10 -2.90 -3.82 -9.75 593
TOCOM Palladium 1382.00 -73.00 -5.02 -34.10 432
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1631.80 15.80 +0.98 14.80 12453
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.05 0.21 +0.69 -2.89 1446
Euro/Dollar 1.3292
Dollar/Yen 76.66
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
