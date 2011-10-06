SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Gold edged down on Thursday
after trading in volatile $20 range in the previous session, but
a steadier euro, gains in equities and hopes that Europe was
moving to prop up the region's ailing banking sector could
cushion the fall.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased $3.75 to $1,636.65 an ounce by 0018
GMT, having gained 1 percent on Wednesday on rallies in equities
and commodities.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 fell $4.2 an ounce to $1,637.4 an ounce.
* The Nikkei stock average rose on Thursday, tracking
commodity- and tech-led gains in the United States, after
comments from Germany's chancellor raised hopes that Europe was
moving towards a plan to contain its debt crisis.
* Germany would help any of its banks with weak capital if
they were not able to raise the money elsewhere, the country's
chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was unusually steady against the greenback in
early Asia on Thursday as uncertainty gripped markets ahead of
an ECB meeting which could see rates cut or the rebirth of
long-term lending to banks.
* U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel on Thursday as
a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset
pressure from the euro debt crisis.
* Most major commodity markets rallied on Wednesday, after
days of steep declines put prices at levels investors viewed as
buying opportunities once European leaders agreed to examine the
banking sector and U.S. government data suggested demand was
still on the rise.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Britain BoE rate decision Oct 2011
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Oct 2011
1230 U.S. initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1636.65 -3.75 -0.23 15.30
Spot Silver 30.30 -0.08 -0.26 -1.81
Spot Platinum 1477.49 -7.41 -0.50 -16.41
Spot Palladium 570.97 0.42 +0.07 -28.58
TOCOM Gold 4048.00 32.00 +0.80 8.55 37025
TOCOM Platinum 3681.00 121.00 +3.40 -21.61 8329
TOCOM Silver 73.90 1.30 +1.79 -8.77 360
TOCOM Palladium 1423.00 36.00 +2.60 -32.14 319
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1639.10 -2.50 -0.15 15.32 2846
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.35 0.00 -0.01 -1.91 635
Euro/Dollar 1.3336
Dollar/Yen 76.78
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)