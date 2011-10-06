SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Gold edged down on Thursday after trading in volatile $20 range in the previous session, but a steadier euro, gains in equities and hopes that Europe was moving to prop up the region's ailing banking sector could cushion the fall.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased $3.75 to $1,636.65 an ounce by 0018 GMT, having gained 1 percent on Wednesday on rallies in equities and commodities.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 fell $4.2 an ounce to $1,637.4 an ounce.

* The Nikkei stock average rose on Thursday, tracking commodity- and tech-led gains in the United States, after comments from Germany's chancellor raised hopes that Europe was moving towards a plan to contain its debt crisis.

* Germany would help any of its banks with weak capital if they were not able to raise the money elsewhere, the country's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was unusually steady against the greenback in early Asia on Thursday as uncertainty gripped markets ahead of an ECB meeting which could see rates cut or the rebirth of long-term lending to banks.

* U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel on Thursday as a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset pressure from the euro debt crisis.

* Most major commodity markets rallied on Wednesday, after days of steep declines put prices at levels investors viewed as buying opportunities once European leaders agreed to examine the banking sector and U.S. government data suggested demand was still on the rise.

DATA/EVENTS

1100 Britain BoE rate decision Oct 2011

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Oct 2011

1230 U.S. initial jobless claims Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1636.65 -3.75 -0.23 15.30 Spot Silver 30.30 -0.08 -0.26 -1.81 Spot Platinum 1477.49 -7.41 -0.50 -16.41 Spot Palladium 570.97 0.42 +0.07 -28.58 TOCOM Gold 4048.00 32.00 +0.80 8.55 37025 TOCOM Platinum 3681.00 121.00 +3.40 -21.61 8329 TOCOM Silver 73.90 1.30 +1.79 -8.77 360 TOCOM Palladium 1423.00 36.00 +2.60 -32.14 319 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1639.10 -2.50 -0.15 15.32 2846 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.35 0.00 -0.01 -1.91 635 Euro/Dollar 1.3336 Dollar/Yen 76.78 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)