* Gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range -technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. initial jobless claims weekly; 1230 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Gold ticked up in volatile trade on Thursday due to a steadier euro, gains in equities, purchases from jewellers, and hopes that Europe's moves to prop up its ailing banking sector could cushion the fall.

Investors will turn their attention to a meeting of the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, when President Jean-Claude Trichet is likely to prepare the ground for a pre-Christmas interest rate cut and offer banks further protection against the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

Gold added $6.84 to $1,647.24 an ounce by 0241 GMT after falling to a low around $1,634 an ounce. It had gained 1 percent on Wednesday on rallies in equities and commodities.

"There's a little bit of (physical) buying. But if the market continues moving up, then of course the demand will be a bit less. The market is very choppy and thin," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

"Everybody is expecting Europe to make a decision today, a big step to solve the Greek problem."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Berlin was ready to recapitalise its banks if needed following an agreement by European finance ministers to safeguard banks in the face of mounting concerns about a Greek default.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $7.3 an ounce to $1,648.9 an ounce.

Bullion rallied to a lifetime high around $1,920 in early September after the euro tumbled on doubts over Europe's ability to solve its debt crisis, but the metal then plunged to a two-month low around $1,534 last week as investors cashed in to cover losses in equities.

Shares in Asia tracked global stocks higher on Thursday after a recovery across a broad range of assets on optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the region's financial sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

The euro was steady after Germany said it would help its own banks if needed and opened the possibility of using a regional bailout fund to strengthen the euro zone banking system.

Friday's U.S non-farm payrolls data will also be watched by investors, who expected good numbers to prompt a rally in risk assets.

"It seems that short-term, gold will still be within a range of above $1,600 but below $1,700. It's struggling to find some direction," said a dealer in Singapore.

"The U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be an important one that we will be looking at to ascertain the state of the U.S. economy. Myself, I am looking at it from the technical point of view because the uptrend for gold remains intact."

Nonfarm employment probably rose 60,000 as striking Verizon Communications workers return to payrolls, according to a Reuters survey, after being flat in August.

Steady buying by jewellers and investors kept premiums steady at $3 an ounce to the spot London prices in Hong Kong, and at $2 in Singapore -- their highest since at least February.

In other markets, copper on the London Metal Exchange rose for a second day on Thursday as Europe's steps to help its financial sector and U.S. economic data point to an improved outlook for industrial metal demand.

U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel as a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset pressure from the euro debt crisis. Precious metals prices 0241 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1647.24 6.84 +0.42 16.05 Spot Silver 30.58 0.20 +0.66 -0.91 Spot Platinum 1493.74 8.84 +0.60 -15.49 Spot Palladium 585.25 14.70 +2.58 -26.80 TOCOM Gold 4071.00 55.00 +1.37 9.17 46796 TOCOM Platinum 3720.00 160.00 +4.49 -20.78 14095 TOCOM Silver 74.70 2.10 +2.89 -7.78 778 TOCOM Palladium 1451.00 64.00 +4.61 -30.81 471 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1649.50 7.90 +0.48 16.05 6068 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.63 0.27 +0.90 -1.02 1650 Euro/Dollar 1.3325 Dollar/Yen 76.74 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

