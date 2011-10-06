* Gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range -technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Gold ticked up in volatile
trade on Thursday due to a steadier euro, gains in equities,
purchases from jewellers, and hopes that Europe's moves to prop
up its ailing banking sector could cushion the fall.
Investors will turn their attention to a meeting of the
European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, when President
Jean-Claude Trichet is likely to prepare the ground for a
pre-Christmas interest rate cut and offer banks further
protection against the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.
Gold added $6.84 to $1,647.24 an ounce by 0241 GMT
after falling to a low around $1,634 an ounce. It had gained 1
percent on Wednesday on rallies in equities and commodities.
"There's a little bit of (physical) buying. But if the
market continues moving up, then of course the demand will be a
bit less. The market is very choppy and thin," said Ronald
Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Everybody is expecting Europe to make a decision today, a
big step to solve the Greek problem."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Berlin was
ready to recapitalise its banks if needed following an agreement
by European finance ministers to safeguard banks in the face of
mounting concerns about a Greek default.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $7.3 an ounce to $1,648.9 an ounce.
Bullion rallied to a lifetime high around $1,920 in early
September after the euro tumbled on doubts over Europe's ability
to solve its debt crisis, but the metal then plunged to a
two-month low around $1,534 last week as investors cashed in to
cover losses in equities.
Shares in Asia tracked global stocks higher on Thursday
after a recovery across a broad range of assets on optimism over
Europe's efforts to aid the region's financial sector and U.S.
data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.
The euro was steady after Germany said it would help
its own banks if needed and opened the possibility of using a
regional bailout fund to strengthen the euro zone banking
system.
Friday's U.S non-farm payrolls data will also be watched by
investors, who expected good numbers to prompt a rally in risk
assets.
"It seems that short-term, gold will still be within a range
of above $1,600 but below $1,700. It's struggling to find some
direction," said a dealer in Singapore.
"The U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be an important one
that we will be looking at to ascertain the state of the U.S.
economy. Myself, I am looking at it from the technical point of
view because the uptrend for gold remains intact."
Nonfarm employment probably rose 60,000 as striking Verizon
Communications workers return to payrolls, according to a
Reuters survey, after being flat in August.
Steady buying by jewellers and investors kept premiums
steady at $3 an ounce to the spot London prices in Hong Kong,
and at $2 in Singapore -- their highest since at least February.
In other markets, copper on the London Metal
Exchange rose for a second day on Thursday as Europe's steps to
help its financial sector and U.S. economic data point to an
improved outlook for industrial metal demand.
U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel as a surprise
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset pressure from
the euro debt crisis.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)