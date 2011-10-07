SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold edged up on Friday,
heading for its biggest weekly gain in a month as equities
regained strength on hopes that a plan to support Europe's
financial sector is making a progress, but trading could be slow
ahead of U.S. payroll data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $2.04 to $1,651.39 an ounce by 0008
GMT, still down from a lifetime high around $1,920 hit in early
September.
* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 hardly moved at $1,653.8 an
ounce.
* European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into
higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged
European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis
that threatens global economic recovery.
* Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
September, which is due at 1230 GMT and expected to show 60,000
new jobs created and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1
percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent on Friday after U.S.
stocks gained for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing
euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave investors hope
the threat of a financial crisis was waning.
* The euro held gains in Asia on Friday, having rallied for
a third session overnight when the European Central Bank (ECB)
took steps to contain the euro zone crisis, with markets now
focussed on key U.S. jobs data.
* U.S. crude oil eased towards $82 a barrel on Friday, after
sharp gains the previous session, as concerns over the economic
outlook in the West kept prices volatile.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 2011
1000 Germany Industrial output mm Aug 2011
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sept
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1651.39 2.04 +0.12 16.34
Spot Silver 31.90 0.00 +0.00 3.37
Spot Platinum 1510.99 5.24 +0.35 -14.51
Spot Palladium 602.49 0.34 +0.06 -24.64
TOCOM Gold 4077.00 10.00 +0.25 9.33 23828
TOCOM Platinum 3753.00 47.00 +1.27 -20.08 7844
TOCOM Silver 77.80 3.40 +4.57 -3.95 609
TOCOM Palladium 1502.00 49.00 +3.37 -28.37 180
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1653.90 0.70 +0.04 16.36 1324
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.93 -0.08 -0.23 3.20 243
Euro/Dollar 1.3421
Dollar/Yen 76.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan, editing by Miral Fahmy)