SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold edged up on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain in a month as equities regained strength on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making a progress, but trading could be slow ahead of U.S. payroll data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $2.04 to $1,651.39 an ounce by 0008 GMT, still down from a lifetime high around $1,920 hit in early September.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 hardly moved at $1,653.8 an ounce.

* European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis that threatens global economic recovery.

* Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls report for September, which is due at 1230 GMT and expected to show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent.

MARKET NEWS

* The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent on Friday after U.S. stocks gained for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

* The euro held gains in Asia on Friday, having rallied for a third session overnight when the European Central Bank (ECB) took steps to contain the euro zone crisis, with markets now focussed on key U.S. jobs data.

* U.S. crude oil eased towards $82 a barrel on Friday, after sharp gains the previous session, as concerns over the economic outlook in the West kept prices volatile.

DATA/EVENTS

0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 2011

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Aug 2011

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sept

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

PRICES Precious metals prices 0008 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1651.39 2.04 +0.12 16.34 Spot Silver 31.90 0.00 +0.00 3.37 Spot Platinum 1510.99 5.24 +0.35 -14.51 Spot Palladium 602.49 0.34 +0.06 -24.64 TOCOM Gold 4077.00 10.00 +0.25 9.33 23828 TOCOM Platinum 3753.00 47.00 +1.27 -20.08 7844 TOCOM Silver 77.80 3.40 +4.57 -3.95 609 TOCOM Palladium 1502.00 49.00 +3.37 -28.37 180 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1653.90 0.70 +0.04 16.36 1324 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.93 -0.08 -0.23 3.20 243 Euro/Dollar 1.3421 Dollar/Yen 76.63 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

