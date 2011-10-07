* Gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range [IDnL3E7L702C]
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sept; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold headed for its biggest
weekly gain in a month as equities regained strength after fresh
efforts by Europe to resolve its debt crisis eased nagging
worries about a global recession, while purchases from jewellers
offered additional support.
But trading was slow ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for September, which could show 60,000 new jobs
created and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent,
offering hopes the world's largest economy was only growing
slowly, and not falling into recession.
Gold added $7.44 to $1,656.79 an ounce by 0313 GMT,
still down from a lifetime high of around $1,920 hit in early
September.
"The payroll number will be a driver of trade today, but
will jostle metals prices only if it's significantly far from
expectations," said Tom Pawlicki, precious metals and energy
analyst at MF Global.
"Technical factors have been slightly positive recently, in
our opinion, but have been slow to create any upside. The
bullish focus for the market today will rest on payrolls,
recapitalisation of European banks, and on generally slow
economic growth."
Global stocks rose after the European Union moved to shore
up ailing banks as U.S. President Barack Obama urged European
leaders to act faster to tackle the sovereign debt crisis that
threatened global economic recovery.
Fears about Europe's two-year-old sovereign debt crisis have
caused a sharp sell-off in riskier assets since late July.
Bullion jumped to record last month as the euro tumbled on
worries the debt crisis would spread. But as equities plunged,
investors sold the precious metal to cover losses, sending
prices to a two-month low around $1,534 an ounce last week.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,658.1 an ounce.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent on
Friday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, led by a 2.4
percent gain from the materials sector .
The euro also held gains on Friday after rallying for a
third session overnight after the European Central Bank's moves
to contain the euro zone crisis.
Jewellers across Asia remained active, buying gold whenever
there was a slight dip in prices. Buying from consumers such as
India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam kept premiums steady at
their highest since at least February in Singapore and Hong
Kong.
"People are cautious ahead of the payroll data, but physical
demand is not too bad. It supports gold for the time being,"
said a dealer in Hong Kong. "The Asian region is still buying
physical gold. People will jump to buy whenever there's a drop
in prices."
Jewellers in main consumer India are building stocks
ahead of the marriage season and Diwali, the Hindu festival of
light later in October. Gold jewellery is an essential part of
the dowry basket Indian parents give their daughters.
In other markets, copper is headed for its first week of
gains on Friday, snapping four weeks of declines.
U.S. crude oil eased towards $82 a barrel on Friday, after
sharp gains the previous session, as concerns over the economic
outlook in the West kept prices volatile.
Precious metals prices 0313 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1656.79 7.44 +0.45 16.72
Spot Silver 32.10 0.20 +0.63 4.02
Spot Platinum 1524.99 19.24 +1.28 -13.72
Spot Palladium 604.38 2.23 +0.37 -24.41
TOCOM Gold 4090.00 23.00 +0.57 9.68 32883
TOCOM Platinum 3790.00 84.00 +2.27 -19.29 13414
TOCOM Silver 78.30 3.90 +5.24 -3.33 841
TOCOM Palladium 1502.00 49.00 +3.37 -28.37 302
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1658.80 5.60 +0.34 16.70 5411
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.13 0.12 +0.37 3.83 1039
Euro/Dollar 1.3431
Dollar/Yen 76.65
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)