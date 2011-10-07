* Gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range [IDnL3E7L702C]
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sept; 1230 GMT
* Gold bars premiums at highest since Feb
(Updates prices, adds quotes on premiums)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold headed on Friday for its
biggest weekly gain in a month as equities regained strength
after fresh European efforts to resolve the debt crisis eased
worries about a global recession, while purchases from jewellers
offered additional support.
But trading was slow ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for September, which could show the world's
largest economy was only growing slowly, and not falling into
recession.
Gold gained 1 percent to reach an intraday high of
$1,665.99 an ounce and stood at $1,659.10 by 0648 GMT, up
$9.75. Bullion hit record around $1,920 in early September.
"The payroll number will be a driver of trade today, but
will jostle metals prices only if it's significantly far from
expectations," said Tom Pawlicki, precious metals and energy
analyst at MF Global.
"Technical factors have been slightly positive recently,
but have been slow to create any upside. The bullish focus for
the market today will rest on payrolls, recapitalisation of
European banks, and on generally slow economic growth."
The physical sector was abuzz with activity, supporting
prices. Steady purchases by jewellers and investors across Asia
in recent weeks led to tight supply of gold bars in Singapore
and Hong Kong, keeping premiums at their highest since at least
February.
"The premiums should stay high. I am already quoting
premiums at $2 to a high of $4 for immediate delivery. You can
get gold bars at $2 premiums, but there's a two-week waiting
period," said a dealer in Singapore.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added $9.2 an ounce to $1,662.40
an ounce.
Gold's gains come as European stock index futures also rose
following a bounce in Asian shares, and the euro clung to gains
from a 2-cent rally after euro zone policymakers moved to shore
up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis.
Bullion jumped to record last month as the euro tumbled on
worries the debt crisis would spread. But as equities plunged,
investors sold the precious metal to cover losses, sending
prices to a two-month low around $1,534 an ounce last week.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 2.9 percent, led by a 4.4 percent gain
from the materials sector .
"People are cautious ahead of the payroll data, but physical
demand is not too bad. It supports gold for the time being,"
said a dealer in Hong Kong. "The Asian region is still buying
physical gold. People will jump to buy whenever there's a drop
in prices."
Dealers noted buying interest from China, Indonesia, Vietnam
and top consumer India, which is building stocks ahead of the
marriage season and Diwali, the Hindu festival of light later in
October. Gold jewellery is an essential part of the dowry basket
Indian parents give their daughters.
In other markets, copper is headed for its first week of
gains on Friday, snapping four weeks of declines.
Brent crude stayed firm above $105.50, boosted by Europe's
move to shore up ailing banks and expectations that the U.S.
economy may not be sliding into recession.
Precious metals prices 0648 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1659.10 9.75 +0.59 16.88
Spot Silver 32.19 0.29 +0.91 4.31
Spot Platinum 1521.55 15.80 +1.05 -13.92
Spot Palladium 605.38 3.23 +0.54 -24.28
TOCOM Gold 4098.00 31.00 +0.76 9.90 49194
TOCOM Platinum 3791.00 85.00 +2.29 -19.27 20402
TOCOM Silver 78.50 4.10 +5.51 -3.09 1271
TOCOM Palladium 1503.00 50.00 +3.44 -28.33 377
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1662.00 8.80 +0.53 16.93 14898
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.27 0.26 +0.81 4.28 2741
Euro/Dollar 1.3437
Dollar/Yen 76.61
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)