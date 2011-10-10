SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Spot gold rose half a percent
on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's decline
triggered by the credit downgrades of Italy and Spain, as
investors continue to watch the debt crisis unfold in the euro
zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,645.49
an ounce by 0011 GMT, after rising about 0.9 percent in the
previous week.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.7 percent to $1,647.70.
* The credit downgrades of Italy and Spain triggered a
sell-off in gold in Friday's session, as investors scrambled to
cover losses in equities.
* The leaders of Germany and France have promised to unveil
new steps to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the
month, as pressure builds for bold steps from Europe to avert a
global economic backlash.
* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in
September and job gains for the prior two months were revised
higher, easing recession fears.
* Investors are eyeing this week's data, including minutes
of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting; weekly filings for
jobless benefits; and retail sales and consumer confidence
numbers for September.
* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, scaled back bullish bets in gold futures and
options for the eighth time in nine weeks, as bullion deepened
its correction from its record set early September.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* After nearly falling into bear market territory, U.S.
stocks finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on
encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its
debt crisis.
* The euro inched up in Asia on Monday after leaders of
Germany and France promised a new comprehensive plan to
recapitalise euro zone banks by the end of the month, though
markets remain wary as they have been disappointed many times
before.
DATA/EVENTS
0645 France Industrial output mm Aug
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1645.49 7.97 +0.49 15.92
Spot Silver 31.66 0.50 +1.60 2.59
Spot Platinum 1491.99 5.74 +0.39 -15.59
Spot Palladium 585.50 2.50 +0.43 -26.77
TOCOM Gold 4048.00 -50.00 -1.22 8.55 25108
TOCOM Platinum 3722.00 -75.00 -1.98 -20.74 6435
TOCOM Silver 75.90 -2.60 -3.31 -6.30 237
TOCOM Palladium 1465.00 -43.00 -2.85 -30.14 128
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1647.70 11.90 +0.73 15.92 1425
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.72 0.73 +2.35 2.52 550
Euro/Dollar 1.3412
Dollar/Yen 76.79
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)