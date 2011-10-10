SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Spot gold rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's decline triggered by the credit downgrades of Italy and Spain, as investors continue to watch the debt crisis unfold in the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,645.49 an ounce by 0011 GMT, after rising about 0.9 percent in the previous week.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.7 percent to $1,647.70.

* The credit downgrades of Italy and Spain triggered a sell-off in gold in Friday's session, as investors scrambled to cover losses in equities.

* The leaders of Germany and France have promised to unveil new steps to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as pressure builds for bold steps from Europe to avert a global economic backlash.

* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, easing recession fears.

* Investors are eyeing this week's data, including minutes of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting; weekly filings for jobless benefits; and retail sales and consumer confidence numbers for September.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, scaled back bullish bets in gold futures and options for the eighth time in nine weeks, as bullion deepened its correction from its record set early September.

MARKET NEWS

* After nearly falling into bear market territory, U.S. stocks finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.

* The euro inched up in Asia on Monday after leaders of Germany and France promised a new comprehensive plan to recapitalise euro zone banks by the end of the month, though markets remain wary as they have been disappointed many times before.

DATA/EVENTS 0645 France Industrial output mm Aug 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1645.49 7.97 +0.49 15.92 Spot Silver 31.66 0.50 +1.60 2.59 Spot Platinum 1491.99 5.74 +0.39 -15.59 Spot Palladium 585.50 2.50 +0.43 -26.77 TOCOM Gold 4048.00 -50.00 -1.22 8.55 25108 TOCOM Platinum 3722.00 -75.00 -1.98 -20.74 6435 TOCOM Silver 75.90 -2.60 -3.31 -6.30 237 TOCOM Palladium 1465.00 -43.00 -2.85 -30.14 128 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1647.70 11.90 +0.73 15.92 1425 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.72 0.73 +2.35 2.52 550 Euro/Dollar 1.3412 Dollar/Yen 76.79 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)