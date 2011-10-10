* Gold tracks commodities market, safe-haven appeal fades
* Spot gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range - technicals
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold prices rose 1 percent on
Monday, reversing a decline in the previous session, after the
leaders of France and Germany promised to unveil new steps by
the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis,
spurring commodities and equities.
The announcement by leaders of the bloc's top two economies
followed the downgrade of credit ratings of Italy and Spain last
week, which depressed the price of bullion.
"For now, gold seems to follow the movement in the
commodities market," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip
Futures, adding that the safe-haven appeal of gold had faded
after unprecedented huge volatility in recent months.
Spot gold rose nearly 1 percent to $1,653.64 an
ounce, before trimming some gains to $1,651.25 to by 0218 GMT.
The precious metal gained 0.9 percent last week, snapping
four weeks of consecutive losses -- its longest losing streak
since January.
U.S. gold GCcv1 climbed as much as 1.2 percent to
$1,654.9, and eased to $1,653.30.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold is likely to hover in
the range of $1,596 and $1,677 during the day, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, scaled back bullish bets in gold futures and
options for the eighth time in nine weeks, as bullion deepened
its correction from its record set early September.
Investors are eyeing this week's data, including minutes of
the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting; weekly filings for
jobless benefits; and retail sales and consumer confidence
numbers for September, after Friday's data suggested a
stronger-then-expected U.S. labour market.
China's financial markets have reopened after the week-long
National Day holiday. The popular gold forward contract on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange rose more than 1 percent to
341.80 yuan per gram, or $1,666.14 an ounce.
"We are seeing some buying interest from Shanghai, and the
interest in physical gold is still strong," said Peter Fung,
head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Spot silver surged 2.5 percent to $31.93, before
easing to $31.53. U.S. silver SIcv1 jumped 3.2 percent to
$31.98 and pared some gains to $31.60.
Precious metals prices 0218 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1651.25 13.73 +0.84 16.33
Spot Silver 31.53 0.37 +1.19 2.17
Spot Platinum 1510.00 23.75 +1.60 -14.57
Spot Palladium 595.35 12.35 +2.12 -25.53
TOCOM Gold 4048.00 -50.00 -1.22 8.55 25108
TOCOM Platinum 3722.00 -75.00 -1.98 -20.74 6435
TOCOM Silver 75.90 -2.60 -3.31 -6.30 237
TOCOM Palladium 1465.00 -43.00 -2.85 -30.14 128
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1653.30 17.50 +1.07 16.31 5509
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.60 0.60 +1.94 2.12 1279
Euro/Dollar 1.3445
Dollar/Yen 76.74
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)