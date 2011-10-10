* Gold tracks commodities market, safe-haven appeal fades

* Spot gold neutral in $1,596-$1,677 range - technicals

* Coming up: France, industrial output, Aug; 0645 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold prices rose 1 percent on Monday, reversing a decline in the previous session, after the leaders of France and Germany promised to unveil new steps by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, spurring commodities and equities.

The announcement by leaders of the bloc's top two economies followed the downgrade of credit ratings of Italy and Spain last week, which depressed the price of bullion.

"For now, gold seems to follow the movement in the commodities market," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that the safe-haven appeal of gold had faded after unprecedented huge volatility in recent months.

Spot gold rose nearly 1 percent to $1,653.64 an ounce, before trimming some gains to $1,651.25 to by 0218 GMT.

The precious metal gained 0.9 percent last week, snapping four weeks of consecutive losses -- its longest losing streak since January.

U.S. gold GCcv1 climbed as much as 1.2 percent to $1,654.9, and eased to $1,653.30.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold is likely to hover in the range of $1,596 and $1,677 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, scaled back bullish bets in gold futures and options for the eighth time in nine weeks, as bullion deepened its correction from its record set early September.

Investors are eyeing this week's data, including minutes of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting; weekly filings for jobless benefits; and retail sales and consumer confidence numbers for September, after Friday's data suggested a stronger-then-expected U.S. labour market.

China's financial markets have reopened after the week-long National Day holiday. The popular gold forward contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rose more than 1 percent to 341.80 yuan per gram, or $1,666.14 an ounce.

"We are seeing some buying interest from Shanghai, and the interest in physical gold is still strong," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Spot silver surged 2.5 percent to $31.93, before easing to $31.53. U.S. silver SIcv1 jumped 3.2 percent to $31.98 and pared some gains to $31.60.

Precious metals prices 0218 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1651.25 13.73 +0.84 16.33 Spot Silver 31.53 0.37 +1.19 2.17 Spot Platinum 1510.00 23.75 +1.60 -14.57 Spot Palladium 595.35 12.35 +2.12 -25.53 TOCOM Gold 4048.00 -50.00 -1.22 8.55 25108 TOCOM Platinum 3722.00 -75.00 -1.98 -20.74 6435 TOCOM Silver 75.90 -2.60 -3.31 -6.30 237 TOCOM Palladium 1465.00 -43.00 -2.85 -30.14 128 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1653.30 17.50 +1.07 16.31 5509 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.60 0.60 +1.94 2.12 1279 Euro/Dollar 1.3445 Dollar/Yen 76.74 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

