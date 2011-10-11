SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, after rallying more than two percent in the previous session, tracking gains in equities and commodities on renewed hopes for a resolution of the the debt crisis in the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose to $1,682.59 an ounce earlier in the day, its highest in more than two weeks. It stood at $1,671.59 by 0015 GMT, down 0.2 percent from the previous close.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.2 percent to $1,673.70.

* Societe Generale said it remains broadly bullish on the outlook for gold despite the recent retrenchment in its prices, but lowered its 2012 average price forecast to $2,175 from $2,275.

* The European Union on Monday postponed a summit by a week to allow time for a broader solution to Greece's debt crisis, after Athens said it had concluded talks with international lenders on an aid payment needed to avert default.

* The pledge by Germany and France to work on new steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis fueled rallies in global stocks and commodities markets in the previous session. [ID:ID:nL5E7LA0K5]

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held huge gains in Asia on Tuesday after hopes for a new EU debt plan sparked a correction in a deeply bearish market, though sentiment remains fragile as European leaders have disappointed markets many times before.

* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week on the leaders' pledge.

DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Sept 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. Employment index Sept

PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1671.59 -3.35 -0.20 17.76 Spot Silver 32.07 0.04 +0.12 3.92 Spot Platinum 1523.24 6.74 +0.44 -13.82 Spot Palladium 611.99 1.71 +0.28 -23.45 TOCOM Gold 4126.00 28.00 +0.68 10.65 30343 TOCOM Platinum 3789.00 -8.00 -0.21 -19.31 8170 TOCOM Silver 78.10 -0.40 -0.51 -3.58 296 TOCOM Palladium 1529.00 21.00 +1.39 -27.09 193 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1673.70 2.90 +0.17 17.75 4386 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.09 0.11 +0.34 3.72 829 Euro/Dollar 1.3617 Dollar/Yen 76.66 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)