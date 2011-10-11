SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday, after rallying more than two percent in the previous
session, tracking gains in equities and commodities on renewed
hopes for a resolution of the the debt crisis in the euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to $1,682.59 an ounce earlier in the
day, its highest in more than two weeks. It stood at $1,671.59
by 0015 GMT, down 0.2 percent from the previous close.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.2 percent to $1,673.70.
* Societe Generale said it remains broadly bullish on the
outlook for gold despite the recent retrenchment in its prices,
but lowered its 2012 average price forecast to $2,175 from
$2,275.
* The European Union on Monday postponed a summit by a week
to allow time for a broader solution to Greece's debt crisis,
after Athens said it had concluded talks with international
lenders on an aid payment needed to avert default.
* The pledge by Germany and France to work on new steps to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis fueled rallies in global
stocks and commodities markets in the previous session.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held huge gains in Asia on Tuesday after hopes
for a new EU debt plan sparked a correction in a deeply bearish
market, though sentiment remains fragile as European leaders
have disappointed markets many times before.
* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains
into a second week on the leaders' pledge.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Sept
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. Employment index Sept
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1671.59 -3.35 -0.20 17.76
Spot Silver 32.07 0.04 +0.12 3.92
Spot Platinum 1523.24 6.74 +0.44 -13.82
Spot Palladium 611.99 1.71 +0.28 -23.45
TOCOM Gold 4126.00 28.00 +0.68 10.65 30343
TOCOM Platinum 3789.00 -8.00 -0.21 -19.31 8170
TOCOM Silver 78.10 -0.40 -0.51 -3.58 296
TOCOM Palladium 1529.00 21.00 +1.39 -27.09 193
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1673.70 2.90 +0.17 17.75 4386
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.09 0.11 +0.34 3.72 829
Euro/Dollar 1.3617
Dollar/Yen 76.66
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)