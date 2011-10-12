SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Spot gold traded flat on Wednesday, as investors wait to take cues from further development in the euro zone's debt crisis, after Slovakia became the only country voting against the expansion of the bloc's rescue fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,664.29 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.50.

* Slovakia's parliament voted against the expansion of the euro zone's rescue fund, but international lenders said they were likely to grant a loan to Greece next month, buying time for a broader response.

* The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index announced its 2012 re-weightings, adding Brent crude oil LCOc1 to its components while cutting the weightings of gold and silver.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , were unchanged at 1,227.994 tonnes by Oct. 11, down 4 percent so far this year, while spot gold prices rose 17 percent during the period.

* Spot platinum rose 0.9 percent to $1,527.49, on course for a third consecutive session of gains.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors look to earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound.

* The euro struggled to make much headway early in Asia on Wednesday after the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund, crucial to containing Europe's spreading debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Aug 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Aug 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Oct 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Sep

PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1664.29 -1.14 -0.07 17.25 Spot Silver 31.99 -0.17 -0.53 3.66 Spot Platinum 1527.49 13.19 +0.87 -13.58 Spot Palladium 603.72 2.14 +0.36 -24.49 TOCOM Gold 4112.00 -19.00 -0.46 10.27 21188 TOCOM Platinum 3800.00 17.00 +0.45 -19.08 5137 TOCOM Silver 78.20 0.00 +0.00 -3.46 144 TOCOM Palladium 1508.00 0.00 +0.00 -28.09 86 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1666.50 5.50 +0.33 17.24 1839 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.05 0.05 +0.15 3.57 702 Euro/Dollar 1.3632 Dollar/Yen 76.70 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

