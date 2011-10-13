SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Gold prices held steady on
Thursday, as optimism on resolving the euro zone crisis fueled
risk appetite and underpinned sentiment in precious metals,
after political parties in Slovakia agreed to back the expansion
of the bloc's rescue fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,680.19 an
ounce by 0017 GMT, off a 2-1/2-week high of $1,691.6 hit in the
previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 was little changed at $1,682.20.
* One day after Slovakia's parliament voted against the
expansion of euro zone's rescue fund, parties in the outgoing
government struck a deal with the leftist opposition to ratify
the expansion by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had
threatened the currency's main safety net.
* Investors are eyeing the G20 meeting in Paris this
weekend, during which finance ministers and central bank
governors are expected to press Europe to find urgent solution
to its debt crisis.
* Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) wants to lift its physical
precious metals business into the top tier, as part of a wider
expansion in metals, but is not interested in buying a base
metals warehousing firm like some rivals, a top executive said.
* Spot platinum hit a two-week high of $1,564.10
earlier, and traded up 0.1 percent to $1,545.49, on course for
its fourth consecutive session of gains.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward
bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary
investors back into the market.
* The euro stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday, having
jumped to a near one-month high on the dollar as Europe took a
step closer to shoring up its financial rescue fund.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China Exports yy Sep
0100 China Imports yy Sep
0100 China Trade balance Sep
1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1680.19 3.49 +0.21 18.37
Spot Silver 32.61 0.06 +0.18 5.67
Spot Platinum 1545.49 1.94 +0.13 -12.56
Spot Palladium 606.99 2.21 +0.37 -24.08
TOCOM Gold 4173.00 54.00 +1.31 11.91 26365
TOCOM Platinum 3866.00 79.00 +2.09 -17.67 8036
TOCOM Silver 80.20 1.90 +2.43 -0.99 355
TOCOM Palladium 1523.00 18.00 +1.20 -27.37 172
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1682.20 -0.40 -0.02 18.35 1284
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.65 -0.14 -0.44 5.51 305
Euro/Dollar 1.3779
Dollar/Yen 77.12
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)