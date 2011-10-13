SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as optimism on resolving the euro zone crisis fueled risk appetite and underpinned sentiment in precious metals, after political parties in Slovakia agreed to back the expansion of the bloc's rescue fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,680.19 an ounce by 0017 GMT, off a 2-1/2-week high of $1,691.6 hit in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 was little changed at $1,682.20.

* One day after Slovakia's parliament voted against the expansion of euro zone's rescue fund, parties in the outgoing government struck a deal with the leftist opposition to ratify the expansion by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net.

* Investors are eyeing the G20 meeting in Paris this weekend, during which finance ministers and central bank governors are expected to press Europe to find urgent solution to its debt crisis.

* Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) wants to lift its physical precious metals business into the top tier, as part of a wider expansion in metals, but is not interested in buying a base metals warehousing firm like some rivals, a top executive said.

* Spot platinum hit a two-week high of $1,564.10 earlier, and traded up 0.1 percent to $1,545.49, on course for its fourth consecutive session of gains.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market.

* The euro stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday, having jumped to a near one-month high on the dollar as Europe took a step closer to shoring up its financial rescue fund.

DATA/EVENTS 0100 China Exports yy Sep 0100 China Imports yy Sep 0100 China Trade balance Sep 1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly

PRICES Precious metals prices 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1680.19 3.49 +0.21 18.37 Spot Silver 32.61 0.06 +0.18 5.67 Spot Platinum 1545.49 1.94 +0.13 -12.56 Spot Palladium 606.99 2.21 +0.37 -24.08 TOCOM Gold 4173.00 54.00 +1.31 11.91 26365 TOCOM Platinum 3866.00 79.00 +2.09 -17.67 8036 TOCOM Silver 80.20 1.90 +2.43 -0.99 355 TOCOM Palladium 1523.00 18.00 +1.20 -27.37 172 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1682.20 -0.40 -0.02 18.35 1284 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.65 -0.14 -0.44 5.51 305 Euro/Dollar 1.3779 Dollar/Yen 77.12 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)