SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold was flat in thin trade on Friday, headed for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, but the credit downgrade of Spain and its impact on the euro may weigh on market sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,666.74 an ounce by 0006 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 1.9 percent, its biggest such gain since early September.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 was nearly flat at $1,669.00.

* Ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the long-term credit rating of Spain by one notch on Friday, knocking the euro down by a third of a U.S. cent as it followed hard on the heels of a similar downgrade by Fitch last week.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dipped last week and the U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in August, signs that point to a slight strengthening in growth.

* Slovakia's parliament backed a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after political parties agreed to hold an early election, concluding the ratification process in all euro zone countries.

* Spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,529.74, headed for a 2.7-percent rise from a week earlier, snapping five weeks of consecutive losses.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro edged lower in Asia on Friday after S&P cut Spain's ratings, but it still remained on track for the biggest weekly rally since January.

* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits.

DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Sep 0130 China PPI yy Sep 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Sep 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1355 U.S. Reuters/UMich Sentiment Index Oct 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0006 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1666.74 0.54 +0.03 17.42 Spot Silver 31.76 0.01 +0.03 2.92 Spot Platinum 1529.74 2.01 +0.13 -13.45 Spot Palladium 592.49 2.61 +0.44 -25.89 TOCOM Gold 4128.00 -19.00 -0.46 10.70 22953 TOCOM Platinum 3816.00 -36.00 -0.93 -18.74 5089 TOCOM Silver 77.70 -1.80 -2.26 -4.07 207 TOCOM Palladium 1478.00 -28.00 -1.86 -29.52 77 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1669.00 0.50 +0.03 17.42 921 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.77 0.10 +0.33 2.68 299 Euro/Dollar 1.3761 Dollar/Yen 76.88 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)