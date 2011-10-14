SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold was flat in thin trade on
Friday, headed for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month,
but the credit downgrade of Spain and its impact on the euro may
weigh on market sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,666.74 an ounce
by 0006 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 1.9 percent, its
biggest such gain since early September.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 was nearly flat at $1,669.00.
* Ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the
long-term credit rating of Spain by one notch on Friday,
knocking the euro down by a third of a U.S. cent as it followed
hard on the heels of a similar downgrade by Fitch last week.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dipped last week and the U.S. trade deficit narrowed
slightly in August, signs that point to a slight strengthening
in growth.
* Slovakia's parliament backed a plan to bolster the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after political parties
agreed to hold an early election, concluding the ratification
process in all euro zone countries.
* Spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,529.74,
headed for a 2.7-percent rise from a week earlier, snapping five
weeks of consecutive losses.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged lower in Asia on Friday after S&P cut
Spain's ratings, but it still remained on track for the biggest
weekly rally since January.
* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's
earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the
impact of slower growth on profits.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Sep
0130 China PPI yy Sep
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Sep
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep
1355 U.S. Reuters/UMich Sentiment Index Oct
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0006 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1666.74 0.54 +0.03 17.42
Spot Silver 31.76 0.01 +0.03 2.92
Spot Platinum 1529.74 2.01 +0.13 -13.45
Spot Palladium 592.49 2.61 +0.44 -25.89
TOCOM Gold 4128.00 -19.00 -0.46 10.70 22953
TOCOM Platinum 3816.00 -36.00 -0.93 -18.74 5089
TOCOM Silver 77.70 -1.80 -2.26 -4.07 207
TOCOM Palladium 1478.00 -28.00 -1.86 -29.52 77
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1669.00 0.50 +0.03 17.42 921
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.77 0.10 +0.33 2.68 299
Euro/Dollar 1.3761
Dollar/Yen 76.88
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)