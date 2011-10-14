* Spain downgrade has little impact on gold

* Investors await G20 meeting this weekend

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold traded flat on Friday but was headed for its biggest weekly gains in more than a month, shrugging off the credit rating downgrade of Spain ahead of a G20 meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the long-term credit rating of Spain by one notch on Friday, knocking the euro down by a third of a U.S. cent as the move followed hard on the heels of a similar downgrade by Fitch last week.

The news helped send Asian stocks lower, but has failed to affect commodities.

"The bar is very high for Europe credit news to be considered 'bad' beyond what is priced in," said a Singapore-based trader.

"My sense is that a lot of premium has been spent and cash hoarded insuring against the worst-case scenario."

Investors are watching a G20 meeting in Paris this weekend, where finance ministers and central bank governors are expected to push Europe to act swiftly to tackle the sovereign debt crisis.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,665.59 an ounce by 0301 GMT, on course for a rise of 1.7 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly rise since early September in the run-up to a record above $1,920.

U.S. gold GCcv1 traded flat at $1,667.90 an ounce in thin volume.

The dollar index edged higher while the euro further eased from a one-month high hit on Wednesday at Spain's downgrade.

A rising greenback pressures dollar-priced commodities, as they become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

UBS LOWERS 2011 GOLD FORECAST

UBS reduced its 2011 average gold price to $1,615 from $1,665 to allow for mark-to-market adjustments and the impact of a stronger dollar, but kept its 2012 forecast at $2,075.

"Our core view is that ongoing global macroeconomic disappointments, the inevitability of further negative turns in the European sovereign debt crisis, and low business, consumer and investor confidence will lead to gold being increasingly used as the line of defence against negative market outcomes," the bank said in a research note.

The most serious risk to gold is a rapid deterioration in bank funding and escalating liquidity concerns, it added.

The bank's physical gold sales to India so far this year rose 10 percent on the year, suggesting resilient buying interest in the world's biggest gold consumer in the face of higher prices, it also said.

Besides physical gold, Indians are likely to invest more in gold-backed exchange-traded funds, as a sagging stock market disappoints and high inflation eats into savings, said the World Gold Council.

Spot platinum edged down $1.24 to $1,526.49, headed for a rise of 2.4 percent from a week earlier, snapping five weeks of consecutive losses.

Precious metals prices 0301 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1665.59 -0.61 -0.04 17.34 Spot Silver 31.58 -0.17 -0.54 2.33 Spot Platinum 1526.49 -1.24 -0.08 -13.64 Spot Palladium 589.50 -0.38 -0.06 -26.27 TOCOM Gold 4126.00 -21.00 -0.51 10.65 31979 TOCOM Platinum 3811.00 -41.00 -1.06 -18.85 9108 TOCOM Silver 77.40 -2.10 -2.64 -4.44 340 TOCOM Palladium 1474.00 -32.00 -2.12 -29.71 216 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1667.90 -0.60 -0.04 17.34 4952 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.62 -0.05 -0.16 2.18 1376 Euro/Dollar 1.3746 Dollar/Yen 76.90 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

