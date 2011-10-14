* Spain downgrade has little impact on gold
* Investors await G20 meeting this weekend
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, Sept; 1230 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold traded flat on Friday but
was headed for its biggest weekly gains in more than a month,
shrugging off the credit rating downgrade of Spain ahead of a
G20 meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro zone debt
crisis.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the long-term
credit rating of Spain by one notch on Friday, knocking the euro
down by a third of a U.S. cent as the move followed hard on the
heels of a similar downgrade by Fitch last week.
The news helped send Asian stocks lower, but has failed to
affect commodities.
"The bar is very high for Europe credit news to be
considered 'bad' beyond what is priced in," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"My sense is that a lot of premium has been spent and cash
hoarded insuring against the worst-case scenario."
Investors are watching a G20 meeting in Paris this weekend,
where finance ministers and central bank governors are expected
to push Europe to act swiftly to tackle the sovereign debt
crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,665.59 an ounce by
0301 GMT, on course for a rise of 1.7 percent from a week
earlier, its biggest weekly rise since early September in the
run-up to a record above $1,920.
U.S. gold GCcv1 traded flat at $1,667.90 an ounce in thin
volume.
The dollar index edged higher while the euro further
eased from a one-month high hit on Wednesday at Spain's
downgrade.
A rising greenback pressures dollar-priced commodities, as
they become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
UBS LOWERS 2011 GOLD FORECAST
UBS reduced its 2011 average gold price to $1,615 from
$1,665 to allow for mark-to-market adjustments and the impact of
a stronger dollar, but kept its 2012 forecast at $2,075.
"Our core view is that ongoing global macroeconomic
disappointments, the inevitability of further negative turns in
the European sovereign debt crisis, and low business, consumer
and investor confidence will lead to gold being increasingly
used as the line of defence against negative market outcomes,"
the bank said in a research note.
The most serious risk to gold is a rapid deterioration in
bank funding and escalating liquidity concerns, it added.
The bank's physical gold sales to India so far this year
rose 10 percent on the year, suggesting resilient buying
interest in the world's biggest gold consumer in the face of
higher prices, it also said.
Besides physical gold, Indians are likely to invest more in
gold-backed exchange-traded funds, as a sagging stock market
disappoints and high inflation eats into savings, said the World
Gold Council.
Spot platinum edged down $1.24 to $1,526.49, headed
for a rise of 2.4 percent from a week earlier, snapping five
weeks of consecutive losses.
Precious metals prices 0301 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1665.59 -0.61 -0.04 17.34
Spot Silver 31.58 -0.17 -0.54 2.33
Spot Platinum 1526.49 -1.24 -0.08 -13.64
Spot Palladium 589.50 -0.38 -0.06 -26.27
TOCOM Gold 4126.00 -21.00 -0.51 10.65 31979
TOCOM Platinum 3811.00 -41.00 -1.06 -18.85 9108
TOCOM Silver 77.40 -2.10 -2.64 -4.44 340
TOCOM Palladium 1474.00 -32.00 -2.12 -29.71 216
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1667.90 -0.60 -0.04 17.34 4952
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.62 -0.05 -0.16 2.18 1376
Euro/Dollar 1.3746
Dollar/Yen 76.90
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
