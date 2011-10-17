SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold was steady on Monday,
after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as
investors await concrete steps from European policymakers to
tackle the debt crisis ahead of a European Union summit this
weekend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,679.09 an ounce
by 0012 GMT, after rising 2.5 percent in the previous week.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.1 percent to $1,681.40.
* The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday
to act decisively to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis by the European Union summit on Oct. 23.
* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and
options for only the second time in 10 weeks, as the price of
bullion extended a recovery from below $1,600 an ounce.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains
since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings
and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* The euro staged its biggest weekly gains in nine months
against the dollar on optimism that European leaders would take
bold steps to tackle the debt crisis, but a lack of concrete
actions could limit further gains.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1679.09 0.56 +0.03 18.29
Spot Silver 32.16 0.00 +0.00 4.21
Spot Platinum 1546.24 2.11 +0.14 -12.52
Spot Palladium 618.49 -1.21 -0.20 -22.64
TOCOM Gold 4175.00 37.00 +0.89 11.96 21512
TOCOM Platinum 3872.00 37.00 +0.96 -17.55 4261
TOCOM Silver 78.90 0.20 +0.25 -2.59 280
TOCOM Palladium 1549.00 54.00 +3.61 -26.13 169
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1681.40 -1.60 -0.10 18.29 1874
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.18 0.00 +0.01 3.99 380
Euro/Dollar 1.3861
Dollar/Yen 77.20
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)