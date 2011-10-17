SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold was steady on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as investors await concrete steps from European policymakers to tackle the debt crisis ahead of a European Union summit this weekend.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,679.09 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after rising 2.5 percent in the previous week.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.1 percent to $1,681.40.

* The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to act decisively to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the European Union summit on Oct. 23.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options for only the second time in 10 weeks, as the price of bullion extended a recovery from below $1,600 an ounce.

* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

* The euro staged its biggest weekly gains in nine months against the dollar on optimism that European leaders would take bold steps to tackle the debt crisis, but a lack of concrete actions could limit further gains.

Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1679.09 0.56 +0.03 18.29 Spot Silver 32.16 0.00 +0.00 4.21 Spot Platinum 1546.24 2.11 +0.14 -12.52 Spot Palladium 618.49 -1.21 -0.20 -22.64 TOCOM Gold 4175.00 37.00 +0.89 11.96 21512 TOCOM Platinum 3872.00 37.00 +0.96 -17.55 4261 TOCOM Silver 78.90 0.20 +0.25 -2.59 280 TOCOM Palladium 1549.00 54.00 +3.61 -26.13 169 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1681.40 -1.60 -0.10 18.29 1874 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.18 0.00 +0.01 3.99 380 Euro/Dollar 1.3861 Dollar/Yen 77.20 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)