* Physical supply tightness in Hong Kong eases; buying quiet

* Gold likely rangebound in absence of investment inflow

* Coming up: U.S. industrial output, Sept; 1315 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold was steady on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as investors await concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis that could come out of a European Union summit this weekend.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 major economies said they expected the Oct. 23 summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan".

Many investors have stayed away from gold given market turbulence in the past few months caused by the deepening euro zone debt crisis, the fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and fears that the global economy would plunge into another recession.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,682.39 an ounce by 0320 GMT, after rising around 2.5 percent in the previous week.

U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.1 percent to $1,684.70.

"Gold has not been showing its safe haven property in the past few weeks," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"If we see risk assets continue to rally with concrete steps in Europe in place, gold will have the potential to break the $1,700 resistance."

Managed money in U.S. gold futures and options raised their net long positions for the second time in the past 10 weeks in the week ended on Oct. 11, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

PHYSICAL TIGHTNESS EASES

Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong eased slightly from last week, as shipments ordered over the past week or so started to arrive.

The buying interest softened as prices have rebounded from the end of September when prices dipped well below $1,600.

"People are waiting for more information from Europe by the end of the month," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, "The shipments have released the pressure on supply, and the premium has fallen to about $2."

A second dealer reported premiums between $2.50 to $3.50 above spot prices, from $3 to $4 last week.

"On the Asian side, $1,650 is an attractive level for physical buyers," he said.

Asian stocks and commodities firmed on hopes of a plan to resolve the euro zone's debt woes, and the euro hovered near a one-month high.

Spot palladium led the precious metals complex, rising 1.8 percent to $631.

Precious metals prices 0320 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1682.39 3.86 +0.23 18.52 Spot Silver 32.27 0.11 +0.34 4.57 Spot Platinum 1549.74 5.61 +0.36 -12.32 Spot Palladium 631.00 11.30 +1.82 -21.08 TOCOM Gold 4184.00 46.00 +1.11 12.20 33277 TOCOM Platinum 3882.00 47.00 +1.23 -17.33 7890 TOCOM Silver 79.10 0.40 +0.51 -2.35 504 TOCOM Palladium 1580.00 85.00 +5.69 -24.65 356 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1684.70 1.70 +0.10 18.52 7866 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.30 0.13 +0.39 4.40 2135 Euro/Dollar 1.3853 Dollar/Yen 77.20 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months