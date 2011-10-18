SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, after Germany tempered hopes for a concrete solution to the euro zone's debt crisis at the European Union summit this weekend, dampening sentiment in equities and commodities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,670.39 an ounce by 0015 GMT, easing from a three-week high of $1,694.60 hit in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.3 percent to $1,672.20.

* Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets after a rise in the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.

* U.S. industrial production rose in September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State hinted at stabilization in October, data showed on Monday, suggesting the factory sector will keep supporting the economic recovery.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve should step up its campaign to boost a withering economy with a vow to keep interest rates at zero until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent, a top Fed policymaker said on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

* The euro edged up on Tuesday, after falling from a one-month high in the previous session on Germany's warning this weekend's European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP yy Jul 0200 China Industrial output yy Sep 0200 China Retail sales yy Sep 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Sep 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

Goldman Sachs earnings Q3 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Oct

PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1670.39 -0.51 -0.03 17.68 Spot Silver 31.75 -0.10 -0.31 2.88 Spot Platinum 1542.78 -7.72 -0.50 -12.71 Spot Palladium 610.72 -4.89 -0.79 -23.61 TOCOM Gold 4133.00 -36.00 -0.86 10.83 35744 TOCOM Platinum 3840.00 -21.00 -0.54 -18.23 9335 TOCOM Silver 77.50 -0.90 -1.15 -4.32 246 TOCOM Palladium 1524.00 -42.00 -2.68 -27.32 171 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1672.20 -4.40 -0.26 17.64 1445 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.79 -0.04 -0.11 2.73 447 Euro/Dollar 1.3754 Dollar/Yen 76.84 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)