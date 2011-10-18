SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday, after Germany tempered hopes for a concrete solution to
the euro zone's debt crisis at the European Union summit this
weekend, dampening sentiment in equities and commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,670.39 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, easing from a three-week high of $1,694.60 hit in
the previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.3 percent to $1,672.20.
* Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next
Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets after
a rise in the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.
* U.S. industrial production rose in September and a gauge
of manufacturing in New York State hinted at stabilization in
October, data showed on Monday, suggesting the factory sector
will keep supporting the economic recovery.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve should step up its campaign to
boost a withering economy with a vow to keep interest rates at
zero until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent, a top Fed
policymaker said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on
Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused
investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not
come fast enough.
* The euro edged up on Tuesday, after falling from a
one-month high in the previous session on Germany's warning this
weekend's European Union summit would not provide a "definitive
solution" to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China GDP yy Jul
0200 China Industrial output yy Sep
0200 China Retail sales yy Sep
0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Sep
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
Goldman Sachs earnings Q3
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1670.39 -0.51 -0.03 17.68
Spot Silver 31.75 -0.10 -0.31 2.88
Spot Platinum 1542.78 -7.72 -0.50 -12.71
Spot Palladium 610.72 -4.89 -0.79 -23.61
TOCOM Gold 4133.00 -36.00 -0.86 10.83 35744
TOCOM Platinum 3840.00 -21.00 -0.54 -18.23 9335
TOCOM Silver 77.50 -0.90 -1.15 -4.32 246
TOCOM Palladium 1524.00 -42.00 -2.68 -27.32 171
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1672.20 -4.40 -0.26 17.64 1445
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.79 -0.04 -0.11 2.73 447
Euro/Dollar 1.3754
Dollar/Yen 76.84
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)