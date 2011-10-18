* Easy cure for euro zone debt crisis difficult
* Slow growth, low interest rates to support gold in long
term
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday, with investors looking out for more clues from the euro
zone on whether the bloc will come up with a concrete plan to
solve the debt crisis, after Germany cautioned against any
definitive solution.
Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next
Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets after
a rise in the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.
A satisfying game plan is likely to lift the sentiment in
risk assets and benefit gold, which has moved in tandem with
equities and other commodities in recent weeks.
But a swift cure would be difficult to achieve, given the
disparity in economic and social development in the 17 euro zone
nations, and this could help burnish gold's safe-haven appeal.
"It will not be the end of problems there," said Mark
Pervan, Global Head of Commodity Research of ANZ. "There will be
residue risk in the market, and the market would have to long
gold."
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,671.05 an ounce by
0302 GMT, easing from a three-week high of $1,694.60 hit in the
previous session.
U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,672.80.
If European nations failed to produce a concrete deal, the
dollar could benefit, denting sentiment in commodities. The
greenback's 6-percent rise last month contributed to a dismal
11-percent drop in spot gold prices during the period, the
biggest monthly loss since October 2008.
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK BRIGHT
"The investment case in gold remains very strong," said
Cameron Alexander, senior metals analyst at Thomson Reuters
GFMS, adding that slow global growth, low interest rates in most
markets and concerns about high inflation will help boost
interest in bullion.
"Towards the end of the year we will see gold make up lost
ground we've seen in recent weeks and possibly move higher."
The U.S. Federal Reserve should step up its campaign to
boost a withering economy with a vow to keep interest rates at
zero until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent, a top Fed
policymaker said on Monday.
China reported 9.1 percent annual economic growth for the
third quarter, easing from 9.5 percent from the previous
quarter, as tight domestic monetary policy and easing foreign
demand crimped activity.
Strong seasonal physical demand from China and India is
expected to support gold prices in coming months, as India's
gold buying traditionally peaks in late October during Dhanteras
and Diwali festivals.
"We continue to expect gold prices to be cushioned amid the
seasonally strong period for physical demand, which remains key
before investment demand returns to the driver's seat," said
Barclays Capital in a research note.
"As confidence over Europe remains fragile and concerns over
China build amid a low interest rate environment, investor
appetite is set to remain positive, barring the need for
liquidity."
Precious metals prices 0302 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1671.05 0.15 +0.01 17.73
Spot Silver 31.68 -0.17 -0.53 2.66
Spot Platinum 1543.24 -7.26 -0.47 -12.69
Spot Palladium 608.72 -6.89 -1.12 -23.86
TOCOM Gold 4133.00 -36.00 -0.86 10.83 46103
TOCOM Platinum 3841.00 -20.00 -0.52 -18.21 15029
TOCOM Silver 77.50 -0.90 -1.15 -4.32 385
TOCOM Palladium 1522.00 -44.00 -2.81 -27.42 276
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1672.80 -3.80 -0.23 17.69 6034
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.72 -0.10 -0.32 2.52 1059
Euro/Dollar 1.3762
Dollar/Yen 76.80
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
